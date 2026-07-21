Editor's Review The government has commenced the second phase of the Bahati Affordable Housing Project in Nakuru County, with the development set to add 1,218 modern housing units.

The government has commenced the second phase of the Bahati Affordable Housing Project in Nakuru County, with the development set to add 1,218 modern housing units.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 21, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the success of affordable housing projects across the country had strengthened the government’s resolve to expand access to decent and affordable housing.

"The success of Affordable Housing Projects across the country has reinforced the Government's commitment to expanding access to decent and affordable homes, informing the rollout of Phase 2 of the Bahati Affordable Housing Project in Nakuru County," he wrote.

File image of construction works at the Bahati Affordable Housing Project

Omollo said the second phase would significantly increase the number of available housing units in the area, building on the achievements recorded during the first phase of the project.

"Building on the achievements of Phase 1, which delivered 220 housing units, the second phase is adding 1,218 modern homes, further advancing the Government's agenda of improving living standards while creating inclusive and sustainable urban communities," he added.

File image of the Bahati Affordable Housing Project

Omollo said the project had been designed to provide more than just housing, with the development incorporating residential, commercial, social and environmental amenities.

"The project comprises 12 high-density residential blocks designed on a G+9 model, complemented by retail shops, a community centre, sports courts, integrated gas reticulation, solar-powered lighting and green building features such as rainwater harvesting and greywater recycling systems," he further said.

File image of construction works at the Bahati Affordable Housing Project

Omollo said the project is also expected to contribute to the local economy during the construction phase by creating employment opportunities and supporting local businesses.

"During construction, the initiative is already providing daily employment to locals, creating opportunities for youth, women and Jua Kali enterprises through labour engagement and local sourcing of materials, thereby stimulating household incomes and supporting the local economy," he concluded.

File image of the Bahati Affordable Housing Project

This comes days after Omollo has given an update on the ongoing construction of the Nyahururu Affordable Housing project.

In a statement on Sunday, July 19, Omollo said the project is approaching the structural finishing phase, with major superstructure works have been completed across the project.

"The Nyahururu Affordable Housing Project in Laikipia West Constituency is advancing and is now approaching the structural finishing stage, with major superstructure works substantially completed across the development," read the statement.

The Nyahururu Affordable Housing Project comprises 10 residential blocks delivering a total of 955 housing units.

Omollo noted that after completion, the project is expected to significantly expand access to decent and affordable housing in Nyahururu Town after completion.

He also highlighted that the development has been planned as an integrated live-work community, incorporating social, educational and commercial facilities.

"These include a clubhouse and basketball court, a kindergarten and designated business spaces aimed at supporting small enterprises and enhancing the quality of life for residents," the statement added.