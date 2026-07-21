Editor's Review The rule of law is what will make it possible for foreign organizations and investors to come and do business in Kenya - Sifuna.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has argued that Kenya's ability to attract investors depends on restoring the rule of law, maintaining that respect for the judiciary would boost investor confidence and help address youth unemployment.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, July 21, Sifuna mentioned that investors are more likely to invest in countries where the legal system is respected and court decisions are enforced, giving businesses confidence that disputes with the government will be resolved fairly.

"We want to restore the rule of law. The rule of law is what will make it possible for foreign organizations and investors to come and do business in Kenya because they know that if they have a dispute with the government over a licence, they can go to court. And if the court orders that their licence be reinstated, it will be reinstated, and everyone will respect the court's decision," he said.

File image of Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna

The Nairobi Senator added, "The biggest problem in this country is youth unemployment. No investor will put money into a country that is not governed by the rule of law," he stated.

His remarks came two days after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urged foreign investors to keep away from Kenya, citing what he described as worsening insecurity and an unpredictable business environment.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, July 19, Gachagua claimed the country was facing a security crisis, alleging that criminal gangs were operating with the backing of senior government officials.

File image of former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua

"We have a security crisis in the country where the Minister in charge of security and the PS are in charge of goons and insecurity... We are approaching anarchy where people will take arms to protect themselves against government and government goons," Gachagua declared.

Sifuna maintained that adherence to the rule of law and other democratic values would help create an environment that encourages both local and foreign investment.

"These values, like the rule of law, are what will help us create an environment where investors feel comfortable investing their money here," he asserted.