Editor's Review Police Officers have arrested three suspects linked to a recent robbery at a restaurant in Spring Valley and recovered two firearms.

Police Officers have arrested three suspects linked to a recent robbery at a restaurant in Spring Valley and recovered two firearms.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 21, the National Police Service (NPS) said the trio was apprehended during an operation in Githurai.

The three suspects attempted to flee, but the police officers moved swiftly and arrested them.

Following the arrest, the officers searched a residence in Githurai Kimbo linked to the suspects and recovered two firearms, each loaded with ammunition.

“During the operation, the suspects attempted to flee but were successfully apprehended. A subsequent search at a residence in Githurai Kimbo associated with the suspects led to the recovery of two firearms, each loaded with ammunition,” NPS stated.

File image of a police vehicle.

The service noted that preliminary investigations have connected the trio to a recent robbery at a popular restaurant along General Mathenge Road in Nairobi's Spring Valley area.

The robbery incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras, showed armed assailants robbing members of the public before escaping on motorcycles.

The scene was processed by Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) officers, and all recovered exhibits were secured for forensic examination.

The three suspects are in police custody pending further investigations and arraignment in court.

This comes days after DCI detectives gunned down one of the suspects behind the armed robbery at a restaurant in Spring Valley.

In a statement on July 13, DCI said the suspect was tracked to a house in Joska Town where he had taken refuge.

The detectives identified themselves and ordered the suspect to open the door; however, he opened fire at the officers through a kitchen window.

The DCI detectives returned fire in self-defense and shot the suspect dead.

“After securing the premises and gaining entry, the detectives discovered the suspect lying fatally wounded inside the house,” DCI said.

The officers recovered a Beretta pistol, loaded with a magazine containing four rounds of 9mm ammunition and three mobile phones.