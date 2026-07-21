Editor's Review The State Department for Devolution has disbursed Ksh5.7 billion in Level 2 conditional grants to 46 counties under the Second Kenya Devolution Support Program (KDSP II).

The State Department for Devolution has disbursed Ksh5.7 billion in Level 2 conditional grants to 46 counties under the Second Kenya Devolution Support Program (KDSP II).

In an update on Monday, July 20, the department said the funds will support local development projects, with Kitui, Kwale, Migori and Turkana receiving the highest allocation of Ksh184.8 million each.

According to the State Department for Devolution, the grants were awarded to counties that met specific performance and reform targets set under the programme.

To qualify for the Level 2 grants, counties were required to implement reforms aimed at strengthening governance, financial management and service delivery.

The reforms included reducing outstanding pending bills, cleaning human resource records, transforming staff performance management and increasing Own Source Revenue (OSR).

The counties were also required to enhance citizen oversight and community feedback throughout the project cycle, from development and implementation to the final handover.

Kilifi received the second-highest allocation at Ksh165.8 million, followed by Baringo with Ksh165.7 million and West Pokot with Ksh164.8 million.

Samburu was allocated Ksh157.5 million, while Kirinyaga received Ksh155.5 million.

Embu received Ksh154.7 million, Vihiga Ksh150.4 million, Elgeyo-Marakwet Ksh148.5 million and Lamu Ksh130.3 million.

Several counties received Ksh124.4 million each, including Garissa, Kiambu, Kisii, Kisumu, Machakos, Makueni, Mandera, Meru, Nakuru and Narok.

Bomet received Ksh114.6 million, while Wajir was allocated Ksh114 million.

File image of Devolution Principal Secretary Michael Loikenu Lenasalon

Tana River received Ksh113 million, Nyeri Ksh110.7 million, Nyandarua Ksh109.1 million and Marsabit Ksh108.9 million.

Bungoma received Ksh107.1 million, Siaya Ksh106.4 million, Nyamira Ksh104.9 million, Mombasa Ksh103.9 million, Taita Taveta Ksh102.7 million and Kericho Ksh102.4 million.

Laikipia was allocated Ksh99.6 million, Trans Nzoia Ksh99.4 million, Tharaka Nithi Ksh97.8 million and Isiolo Ksh93.2 million.

Kajiado, Kakamega and Uasin Gishu received Ksh55.3 million each, the lowest allocation among the counties that qualified for the grant.

Nairobi County was not allocated funds under the Level 2 grant programme.

In total, the State Department for Devolution allocated Ksh5,706,143,311.97 to the 46 counties under the Second Kenya Devolution Support Program.

Meanwhile, thousands of learners with disabilities are set to benefit after the government launched the third phase of distributing assistive devices.

On Thursday, July 16, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba flagged off the latest distribution exercise at the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) in Kasarani, Nairobi.

According to the CS, the latest phase of the programme will see the Ministry of Education, through KISE, distribute 11,139 of assistive devices to inclusive learning programmes and special schools in all 47 counties.

"Through this phase, the Ministry of Education, through KISE, will distribute 11,139 assistive devices to 321 inclusive programmes and special schools serving learners with visual and physical impairments across all 47 counties," he wrote

Ogamba also announced plans to expand the initiative beyond primary and secondary schools by extending the distribution of assistive devices to senior schools and institutions of higher learning.

"The Government will also extend the distribution of assistive devices to senior schools and tertiary institutions, including universities, to ensure that learners with disabilities continue receiving support throughout their educational journey," he added.