Editor's Review KNEC has outlined the process one can follow to access, download and verify their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificates through its online e-Certificate system.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has outlined the process one can follow to access, download and verify their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificates through its online e-Certificate system.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 21, the council said the platform allows former KCSE candidates to generate a digital version of their certificate, which can also be shared with employers and other institutions for verification.

To begin, applicants should visit the KNEC website and open the e-Certificate portal.

New users are required to sign up by selecting Applicant (Student/Alumni) as their account type before entering their full name and email address.

An email containing a six-digit One-Time Password (OTP) is then sent to the registered email address. The code, which expires after 10 minutes, must be entered to complete registration.

Existing users can simply log in using their email address and request a new OTP to access their dashboard.

After logging in, users are required to complete their profile by providing details including their citizenship, full name, date of birth, phone number and national identification number where applicable.

To generate an e-certificate, applicants should select Generate E-Certificate from the dashboard and provide their KCSE index number, examination year and examination type.

The system supports KCSE certificates issued from 1989 to the present.

File image of KNEC offices

Once the information is entered, the platform automatically verifies the details. If the verification is successful, applicants can proceed to payment.

KNEC charges Ksh1,500 for each e-certificate; payment can be made through an M-PESA STK Push sent to the registered phone number or via the online payment page.

After the payment is confirmed, the certificate becomes available for download as a PDF document.

The e-Certificate system also allows users to request an official certificate verification report for employers, learning institutions or other third parties.

To do this, applicants must enter their KCSE index number, examination type and examination year before uploading the downloaded e-certificate PDF.

They can then choose the intended verifier from a dropdown list or manually enter the recipient’s details, specify the preferred delivery method such as email, and accept the consent declaration.

After making the required payment, the system generates and sends the verification report directly to the selected recipient through the chosen delivery method.

Applicants also receive an email confirming that the verification process has been completed.

This comes days after KNEC released the results for the March 2026 Business and Technical examinations.

In a notice on Monday, July 13, KNEC announced that the March 2026 Business and Technical examination results are now ready for collection by Heads of Institutions.

The council stated that institutions should collect the results from New Mitihani House at the South C Offices during weekdays and ensure that any outstanding examination fee arrears have been cleared before collection.

"Results are ready for collection at New Mitihani House, South C Offices on weekdays from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Please ensure all examination fee arrears are cleared prior to collection," the notice read.

KNEC further directed that any institution seeking clarification on examination results must submit queries online through the designated portal within 30 days.

It noted that any queries submitted after August 9, 2026, will attract a fee of Ksh5,000.

"Result queries must be submitted online by Heads of Institutions within 30 days. Queries received after 9th August 2026 will attract a fee of Ksh5,000," the notice added.

KNEC also informed institutions that all result queries must be lodged through its online Query Management Information System (QMIS) portal at https://qmis.knec.ac.ke/externalLogin.