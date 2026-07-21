Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has fired back at COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli over remarks that he is the only one who can mobilize the resources to support his political ambitions.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has fired back at COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli over remarks that he is the only one who can mobilize the resources to support his political ambitions.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, July 21, Sifuna said he does not want any money from Atwoli.

The Nairobi Senator said he would rather receive small contributions from Kenyans than accept Ksh1 billion from the trade unionist.

“Atwoli is now saying he is the one with Ksh1 billion that he can give me. I don't need your money.

“Please let ordinary Kenyans continue contributing through our Paybill, just as they have been doing,” Sifuna said.

File image of Edwin Sifuna.

The Nairobi Senator went on to say that his generation of politicians wants to pursue politics differently by relying on public support rather than wealthy political benefactors.

“We are a different generation of leaders, and we are going to do this politics differently. I would rather be indebted to 10 million Kenyans because they gave me 10 shillings each than to one person who gave me Ksh1 billion,” he stated.

Sifuna argued that accepting financial support from a single financier creates room for corruption.

Further, Sifuna questioned the source of the funds, adding that most workers in the country are currently struggling.

“How can the leader of a workers' union have Ksh1 billion to contribute to a political campaign? He should instead give that money to the workers who are crying,” Sifuna added.

On Sunday, July 12, Atwoli suggested that no one could become a leader of the Luhya community without his backing.

The COTU boss also said running for the presidency requires enormous financial resources and he is the one who can help mobilize resources.

"Nobody can say they want to become the leader of the Luhya community without my knowledge. If you want to seek a big seat, it requires money, and if you want to become President of Kenya, I am the one who can help you raise even Ksh1 billion in one minute," Atwoli said.

Atwoli also announced plans to hold another major political gathering at Bukhungu Stadium in December 2026.