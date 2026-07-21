Editor's Review Senator Methu teased that their green parade would probably give President William Ruto sleepless nights.

Senators affiliated with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua sent the Senate abuzz after they donned DCP-themed suits to the House.

In photos shared on Tuesday, July 21, Senators John Methu (Nyandarua), Karungo wa Thang'wa (Kiambu), Joe Nyutu (Murang'a), John Kinyua (Laikipia), Samuel Seki (Kajiado) and Kamau Murango (Kirinyaga) all showed up in matching green blazers.

Their outfit was completed using a maroon necktie and black official pants, showcasing DCP's main party colours.

The Senate session was briefly stopped as the Senators walked in amid cheers from their colleagues. The pro-DCP Senators sat together in two rows, and their presence could not be ignored.

Senator Thang'wah shared a cheeky caption, 'We are back like we never left. The future is green'.

A file photo of DCP-affiliated Senators in the Senate.

On his part, Senator Methu, who was recognised for his efforts in guaranteeing DCP's victory in Ol Kalou, teased that their green parade would probably give President William Ruto sleepless nights.

Former journalist and media personality who works with Gachagua lauded the gentlemen for their outfit. She reiterated their call that the future is green.

"Beautiful Scenes Everywhere, Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa, Senator Kanar Seki, Senator Joe Nyutu, Senator John Kinyua, Senator John Methu in Senate today. The Future is Green. The future is DCP. Ol Kalou all the way! Wantam," she wrote.

The display came barely a day after Gachagua declared that DCP was the political party of choice for the Mount Kenya Region.

He further sensationally claimed that Nairobi and the Maasai Region were also the party's stronghold, adding that they could easily give him 10 million votes in 2027.

Gachagua further claimed that President Ruto would not get more than two per cent of the total votes cast in Mount Kenya.

"What angers the Mountain most about Ruto is killing Gen Zs, deploying goons, attacking us in church, and destroying our businesses. That is why we will not allow you beyond 2 percent. We cannot.

"Go and tell our people that we will be offended as your leader if William Ruto gets more than 1,000 votes in any constituency in our region. We will have rendered ourselves fools," he directed.