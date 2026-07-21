Editor's Review President William Ruto has announced fresh changes within the government, with Charles Owino Wahong'o appointed as the new Government Spokesperson.

President William Ruto has announced fresh changes within Constitutional Commissions, statutory bodies and the senior ranks of the Executive, with Charles Owino Wahong'o appointed as the new Government Spokesperson, replacing Isaac Mwaura.

The changes also include new nominations to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC).

In a statement on Tuesday, July 21, Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei said the nominations were made to fill vacancies that arose earlier in the year.

"His Excellency the President has today made nominations to various Constitutional Commissions and Statutory/Intergovernmental Relations Bodies to fill vacancies that arose earlier in the year," the statement read in part.

Among the nominations transmitted to Parliament for consideration and approval is Duncan Ojwang Oburu, who has been nominated as the Chairperson of IPOA.

Antonina Lentoijoni and Wilson Sossion have been nominated to serve as two members of the Teachers Service Commission, while Flora Mutua has been nominated as a member of the Public Service Commission.

File image of Felix Koskei

Koskei further announced nominations to the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee, subject to ratification by the National and County Government Co-ordinating Summit.

"The Head of State and Government has further nominated the following persons for appointment as members of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC), subject to ratification by the National and County Government Co-ordinating Summit in accordance with the Intergovernmental Relations Act," the statement added.

The nominees are Wilson Kuria Thuita of Murang'a County, Silvya Apaa of Busia County, Ahmed Kanyara Bishar of Wajir County, Pascalyne Ntang'enoi Kimiriri of Laikipia County, Ken Riaga of Migori County, Evalyn Chepkirui Aruasa of Nakuru County and Mary Nanjala Kilobi of Nairobi County.

The changes also affect the senior ranks of the Executive, following promotions and redeployments sanctioned by the Public Service Commission.

Under the changes, Mwaura has been promoted and redesignated as Head of the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights in the Executive Office of the President.

Owino been redeployed from the Ministry of Information, Communications & The Digital Economy, where he had been serving as acting Head of Government Communications, and appointed Government Spokesperson in the Executive Office of the President.

File image of Charles Owino

Elsewhere, this comes a day after Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi assured former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Samuel Muchina of a government position after his loss in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

Speak on Sunday, July 19, Sudi said the government would accommodate Muchina and find him a position to enable him to continue serving despite the electoral defeat.

"This government is big enough to accommodate everyone. We will find a position for our candidate, Samuel Muchina, so he can continue serving, and life will go on," he said.