Editor's Review Mary Kilobi, the wife of COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, has been nominated for a government position under fresh changes announced by President William Ruto.

Mary Kilobi, the wife of Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, has been nominated for a government position under fresh changes announced by President William Ruto.

Kilobi is among seven individuals nominated to serve as members of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC), subject to ratification by the National and County Government Co-ordinating Summit.

Her nomination was announced on Tuesday, July 21, by Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei, who said the appointments and nominations were part of wider changes affecting Constitutional Commissions, statutory bodies and senior positions in the Executive.

"The Head of State and Government has further nominated the following persons for appointment as members of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC), subject to ratification by the National and County Government Co-ordinating Summit in accordance with the Intergovernmental Relations Act," the statement read in part.

Kilobi was nominated alongside Wilson Kuria Thuita of Murang'a County, Silvya Apaa of Busia County, Ahmed Kanyara Bishar of Wajir County, Pascalyne Ntang'enoi Kimiriri of Laikipia County, Ken Riaga of Migori County and Evalyn Chepkirui Aruasa of Nakuru County.

The nominations formed part of a broader set of changes announced by Ruto, including appointments and nominations to various Constitutional Commissions and statutory bodies to fill vacancies that arose earlier in the year.

File image of Mary Kilobi

Among those nominated for positions in the various bodies is Duncan Ojwang Oburu, who has been proposed as the Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Antonina Lentoijoni and Wilson Sossion have also been nominated as members of the Teachers Service Commission, while Flora Mutua has been nominated to serve on the Public Service Commission.

The changes further extended to senior positions in the Executive following promotions and redeployments approved by the Public Service Commission.

Former Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has been promoted and redesignated as Head of the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights in the Executive Office of the President.

Charles Owino Wahong'o, who had been serving as acting Head of Government Communications at the Ministry of Information, Communications and The Digital Economy, has been redeployed and appointed Government Spokesperson in the Executive Office of the President.

The latest changes come months after Kilobi was shortlisted for the position alongside 64 others.

According to an interview schedule released on Wednesday, May 20, Kilobi was set to appear before the IGRTC panel on Friday, June 12, at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete Campus in Nairobi.

Candidates were instructed to report to the interview venue at least 30 minutes before their scheduled interview time.

They were also directed to present original copies of several documents, including national identity cards, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, supporting documents, and testimonials.

Additionally, candidates were required to provide valid and current clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), a registered Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

The panel further directed candidates to submit sworn affidavits confirming that the documents presented were authentic and that they were not disqualified from appointment.

Candidates with qualifications obtained from foreign universities were also instructed to provide letters of recognition or equivalence from the Commission for University Education (CUE), alongside recommendations from relevant professional bodies where applicable.