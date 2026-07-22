Editor's Review Anybody who wants to associate with Rigathi Gachagua must show him enough respect - Onesmus Ngogoyo

Kajiado North Member of Parliament (MP) Onesmuss Ngogoyo has called out Jubilee Candidate Fred Matiang'i over what he termed as disrespect for DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 22, Ngogoyo argued that Matiang'i and the Jubilee Candidate should not have fielded a candidate for the Ol Kalou by-election.

He stated that the candidate, who only managed 172 votes, should have ceded his political ambitions and supported DCP's Sammy Douglas Ngotho, who won the election.

The lawmaker demanded that Matiang'i and the Jubilee Party should stop fielding candidates in perceived DCP strongholds.

"Jubilee went on to field a candidate who only managed 172 votes. Matiang'i, you must show goodwill. Stop imposing candidates in regions where you know that the DCP party is popular.

A file photo of former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

"We are convening our National Executive Council meeting, and we will raise this issue. Anybody who wants to associate with Rigathi Gachagua must show him enough respect," Ngogoyo stated.

The Kajiado North legislator advised the Former Deputy President to, henceforth, only associate with leaders who are in tandem with the move to have a United Opposition candidate.

"We will tell our party leader, Rigathi Gachagua, that he must associate with people who have the intention of uniting the opposition because if you all field candidates in a by-election, how are we sure that you will field a single candidate for the presidency?" He posed.

Meanwhile, Matiang'i held a consultative meeting with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna. He intimated that the discussions centred around strengthening strategic coordination across the United Alternative Government.

"Our discussions focused on st aligning our efforts as we continue to offer Kenyans a credible, principled, and people-centred alternative ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"We remain committed to regular consultations and purposeful engagement as we work together to restore accountable leadership, uphold constitutional governance, and put our country firmly back on the path of national renewal," the Jubilee Candidate Presidential Aspirant declared.

The meeting birthed political murmurs over a possible joint candidacy of the former Interior Cabinet Secretary and Sifuna.