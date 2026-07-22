Editor's Review The fake letter claimed that Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta had endorsed the 'new alliance' between Jubilee and Linda Mwananchi.

Linda Mwananchi has denied claims that it had formed a political alliance with the Jubilee Party to offer Kenyans a third option other than the Kenya Kwanza government and Rigathi Gachagua's DCP.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 22, the political outfit flagged a press release with the headline 'Jubilee Party and Linda Mwananchi Form a New Political Alliance to Offer Kenyans a Third Choice' as fake.

The viral press release had circulated moments after Jubilee Presidential Aspirant Fred Matiang'i revealed that he had met Linda Mwananchi Patron and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at his Karen office.

The statement purported to be jointly issued by Linda Mwananchi and Jubilee claimed that the new political alliance would be under the guidance of Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"The alliance bring together Jubilee Party under the leadership of Dr Fred Matiang'i and the Linda Mwananchi Movement associated with Senator Edwin Sifuna, under the patronage of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A file photo of the fake press statement purporting the formation of an alliance between Jubilee and Linda Mwananchi.

"Kenyatta welcomed the partnership, describing it as an opportunity to bring together experienced leadership and a new generation of political voices committed to safeguarding Kenya's democratic future," the fake statement read in part.

Furthermore, the document flagged as fake claimed that Matiang'i and Sifuna had agreed that the country requires a fresh political direction focused on economic recovery, institutional renewal and national unity.

It also claimed that the 'new alliance' would embark on a nationwide grassroots mobilisation exercise aimed at engaging the citizens on governance, economic empowerment, youth employment, devolution and constitutionalism.

Earlier, the former Interior Cabinet Secretary had clarified that the meeting with Sifuna was about Linda Mwananchi's upcoming tour of the Western Region.

“Our discussions focused on strengthening strategic coordination across the United Alternative Government and aligning our efforts as we continue to offer Kenyans a credible, principled, and people-centred alternative ahead of the 2027 General Election,” Matiang'i stated.

On his part, Suba South Member of Parliament shared photos of the meeting and explained that the ex-CS met the entire Lina Mwananchi leadership. He maintained that the meeting was just a courtesy call.

The Sifuna-led movement is set to have two major rallies in Bungoma and Trans Nzoia Counties