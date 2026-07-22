Editor's Review The two girls aged 13 and 14 had disappeared from their homes in Meru County and were to be ferried across the Kenya-Tanzania border.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested three suspects, including a Tanzanian national, for their involvement in the attempted trafficking of two teenagers.

According to a DCI report issued on Wednesday, July 22, the detectives traced two girls who had disappeared from their homes in Meru County to a house in Mashuuru, Kajiado County, just before they were ferried to Tanzania.

The families of the girls aged 13 and 14 had filed a missing persons report at the Kariene Police Station, and the matter was picked up by the DCI Imenti Central, who launched a pursuit of the leads.

"Teaming up with detectives from CRIB and DCI Mashuuru, they trailed the missing girls to a house in Moi Township, Mashuuru, just moments before they were about to be ferried across the Kenya–Tanzania border.

"The operation didn't just rescue the juveniles; it also led to the arrest of three suspects: Magdalene Mwikali Miya, Emmanuel Stephen Leiyan, and Tanzanian national Deoglacious Damas," the statement read in part.

A file photo of the Namanga One-Stop Border post between Kenya and Tanzania.



The DCI confirmed that Damas was in the country without valid immigration documents. He and the three other suspects were placed in police custody, awaiting their arraignment in court.

On the other hand, the two minors were taken in for a thorough medical examination and assessments by the Children's Officer.

Detectives are still looking into the matter to establish the full circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the two teenage girls. The DCI expressed gratitude to members of the public for aiding the cops with information that led to the rescue.

"The DCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to the vigilant members of the public whose invaluable information played a crucial role in this successful operation," the statement continued.

The incident came a day after Detectives from the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) arrested three individuals in connection with suspected online sexual exploitation in Mihang'o, Embakasi East, Nairobi County.

DCI officers reported that five women who were allegedly being confined and exploited for commercial purposes were rescued.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the victims were lured with promises of lucrative employment opportunities but were instead forced to produce online sexual content for commercial exploitation," the statement added.