Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in five counties on Thursday to facilitate planned maintenance works.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in five counties on Thursday, July 23, to facilitate planned maintenance works.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 22, the company said the planned outages will affect parts of Nairobi, Kiambu, Kisumu, Nyeri and Tana River counties.

In Nairobi County, electricity will be interrupted in parts of Karen from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include part of Tree Lane, Karen The Hub, Karen Police Station, part of Windy Ridge, West Wood Park, Ololua Close, Eagles Church, Total Petrol Station Kerarapon, and Ngong View Estate.

KCB Training College, Karen Roises, Shade Hotel, Shell Kerarapon, Mutero PCEA, Mutero Ridge, Rise/Drop, Mwitu Drive, Mwitu Estate and nearby customers will also be affected.

Another outage in Nairobi will affect Vickens, including Vickens 30, Infinity, Carrefour Bypass Ruai and surrounding customers during the same period.

In Kisumu County, customers in Bar Andingo will experience a power interruption from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.

The affected locations include Bar Andingo Primary School, Bar Andingo Secondary School, Bar Andingo Village and neighbouring areas.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Nyeri County, power will be unavailable in Kamune and Riakiberu from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas listed for the outage include Ngamba Riakiberu Coffee Factory, Kamune Market, Gaithunu, Iruri Market, Kaharo Dispensary, and Gachirago Coffee Factory.

Others are Karugiro Coffee Factory, Geitwa Market, Githanga Dispensary, Thuita Market, Keni and adjacent customers.

In Kiambu County, the first outage will affect Old Kiambu and Prisons areas from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., including Old Kiambu, Kiambu Prisons, Karambaini, part of Ndumberi and surrounding customers.

A second interruption in Kiambu will affect Cravers, Witeithie and Kiahuria.

Areas to be affected include Total Gatitu, Cravers Hotel, TIBS, Vincentian Prayer House, Mangu High School, Compuera High School, and Ndarugu Coffee Estate.

Witeithie Estate, Kibute, parts of Ngoingwa, Thiwasco, Albizzia Tola, Ukombozi and nearby customers will also be affected.

In Tana River County, electricity will be switched off in parts of Minjira and Idsowe from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.

The affected areas include parts of Minjira, Basket of Hope, Idsowe, Danisa, TARDA, Gamba Primary School Hewani, Wema Mission, Wema, Kulesa and adjacent customers.