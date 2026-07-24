Editor's Review The Technical University of Kenya (TUK) has opened applications for its September 2026 intake, inviting prospective students to enroll in a wide range of diploma programmes.

The Technical University of Kenya (TUK) has opened applications for its September 2026 intake, inviting prospective students to enroll in a wide range of diploma programmes.

In an update on Friday, July 24, the university described itself as an institution focused on empowering innovators, shaping leaders, and transforming the world through quality education and training.

Applicants will have an opportunity to pursue diploma programmes under the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment, which offers Diploma in Technology (Architecture), Diploma in Technology (Chemical Engineering Technology), Diploma in Technology (Quantity Surveying), Diploma in Technology (Real Estate), Diploma in Technology (Construction Management), Diploma in Technology (Building Construction), and Diploma in Technology (Civil Engineering), with Certificate in Civil Engineering and Certificate in Fire Engineering.

Others are Diploma in Technology (Electrical and Electronic Engineering), Diploma in Technology (Mechanical Engineering Technology), Diploma in Technology (Mechatronic Engineering Technology), Diploma in Technology (Aeronautical Engineering Technology), as well as Diploma in Technology in Geo-information Technology and Surveying Technology.

The Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology is also accepting applications for Diploma in Technology (Industrial and Applied Biology), Diploma in Technology (Biotechnology), Diploma in Technology (Biochemistry), Diploma in Technology (Ecology and Conservation Biology), Diploma in Technology (Food Science and Technology), Diploma in Technology (Science Laboratory Management), Diploma in Technology (Applied Analytical Chemistry), Diploma in Technology (Applied Industrial Chemistry), Diploma in Technology (Information Technology), and Diploma in Technology in Computer Technology and Communication and Computer Networks.

File image of the Technical University of Kenya

Applicants can also apply for Diploma in Community Health and Wellness, Diploma in Pharmaceutical Technology, Diploma in Technology (Health Records Information Technology), Diploma in Public Health, Diploma in Technology (Nutrition and Dietetics), Diploma in Technology in Applied Statistics and Actuarial Science, Diploma in Technology (Environmental Resource Management), Diploma in Technology (Technical and Applied Physics), and Diploma in Integrated Water Resources Management.

Meanwhile, the Faculty of Social Sciences and Technology offers Diploma in Business Information Technology, Diploma in Entrepreneurship, Diploma in Business Studies with specializations in Business Administration, Human Resource Management, Sales and Marketing Management, and Procurement and Supply Chain Management. Other programmes include Diploma in Accountancy, Diploma in Office Administration with options in Legal Secretarial, Medical Secretarial, Business Secretarial and Foreign Language Secretarial, and Diploma in Technology (Journalism and Mass Communication).

Others are Diploma in Music, Diploma in Technology (Printing), Certificate in Printing Technology, Certificate in Packaging Technology, Diploma in Counselling Psychology, Diploma in Social Work and Community Development, Diploma in Technology (Fashion Design), Diploma in Technology in Textile Technology, Diploma in Technology (Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy), Diploma in Technology in Tourism and Travel Management, Diploma in Technology in Event and Convention Management, Diploma in Technology in Hotel and Restaurant Management, Diploma in Technology in Institutional Catering and Accommodation Management, Diploma in Technology in Archives and Records Management and Library and Information Technology, Diploma in International Relations and Diplomacy, Diploma in Disaster Management, Diploma in Criminology and Security Studies, and Diploma in Legal Studies.

According to the university, applications for the intake are currently ongoing through the university’s online application portal.

This comes days after the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) announced that applications for its September 2026 intake are now open.

In an announcement on Wednesday, July 22, the institution said applications for pre-service programmes are being processed through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) Student Portal.

KMTC has set August 11 as the deadline for applications for the September 2026 intake.

Applicants seeking admission to pre-service programmes can apply through the KUCCPS Student Portal.

Applications for in-service and upgrading programmes are being handled separately through the KMTC Admissions Portal.