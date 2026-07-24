Editor's Review Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has criticized Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale over the remarks he made in a viral video in response to the recent Ol Kalou by-election.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has criticized Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale over the remarks he made in a viral video in response to the recent Ol Kalou by-election.

In a post on Friday, July 24, Governor Waiguru described CS Duale’s remarks as deeply regrettable.

The Kirinyaga Governor warned Duale against reducing the current government’s political challenges to tribal prejudice.

“The ethnic profiling remarks made by CS Aden Duale in response to the Ol Kalou by-election are deeply regrettable.

“It is both overly simplistic and dangerous to reduce the government’s political challenges to tribal prejudice, especially when this very Kikuyu community stood with us so overwhelmingly in the past,” Waiguru stated.

File image of CS Aden Duale.

She called on CS Duale to exercise restraint given his long political career and position in government.

Governor Waiguru also asked the Health CS to apologize to Mt Kenya residents over the remarks.

“Given your stature and long experience in politics, such utterances are wholly unacceptable. An apology is not only necessary; it is owed to the people of Kenya,” she stated.

Further, Waiguru urged politicians to avoid divisive rhetoric ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“Kenya belongs to all of us, Kikuyus included, and our unity must never be undermined by careless rhetoric,” the Kirinyaga Governor added.

This comes after Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina also called out CS Duale over his comments following the Ol Kalou by-election.

Speaking on Thursday, July 23, Ledama cautioned politicians against the rhetoric, saying it risks reopening the wounds of the 2007-2008 post-election violence.

“Sometimes we make utterances that are not good. I listened to my good friend Duale making a comparison of two communities in public.

“Creating one community as more superior than the other. Such comments will drag this country back into the trenches where we were in 2007,” Ledama stated.