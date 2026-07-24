Editor's Review A new survey by TIFA Research has revealed that while a majority of Kenyans say they are registered voters, thousands remain outside the voter register.

A new survey by TIFA Research has revealed that while a majority of Kenyans say they are registered voters, thousands remain outside the voter register.

According to the survey released on Friday, July 24, 83 percent of Kenyans reported that they are registered voters, although the figures vary significantly across regions and age groups.

Nyanza recorded the highest proportion of registered voters at 89 percent, followed by Lower Eastern and Mt Kenya at 86 percent each, Central Rift at 85 percent, Northern at 84 percent, Nairobi at 83 percent, Coast at 82 percent, Western at 74 percent, and South Rift at 66 percent, the lowest among the regions surveyed.

TIFA also highlighted a significant age gap in voter registration, noting that while only 57 percent of respondents aged between 18 and 24 years said they were registered voters, the figure rose sharply to 85 percent among those aged 25 to 34 years, 95 percent among those aged 35 to 44 years, and 97 percent among respondents aged 45 years and above.

File image of TIFA Research CEO Maggie Ireri

Among Kenyans who are not registered voters, the leading reason cited was the lack of a national identity card or other required documents, accounting for 37 percent of responses.

This was followed by not having enough time to register and a lack of interest in voting or politics, with each reason cited by 22 percent of respondents.

Other reasons included not being aware of the voter registration exercise at 7 percent, administrative challenges experienced during the registration process at 8 percent, registration centres being too far or inaccessible at 8 percent, and a lack of faith in election results at 2 percent.

Five percent of respondents did not provide a specific reason.

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced a routine upgrade of its ICT systems, a process that will temporarily affect several online voter services.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 7, the commission said the maintenance exercise is aimed at improving the reliability, security, and overall performance of its digital platforms.

"The Commission wishes to inform stakeholders and members of the public that we are currently undertaking a routine upgrade of our ICT systems to enhance reliability, security and performance of our services," the notice read.

IEBC explained that the ongoing system maintenance will temporarily disrupt access to key online voter services.

"Consequently, this exercise will temporarily affect public voter search services available through verify.iebc.or.ke; voter transfers and change of particulars," the notice added.

Despite the temporary interruption to online services, the commission assured Kenyans that in-person voter registration remains fully operational across the country.

"However, the ongoing voter registration at the 290 Constituency offices, Huduma Centers and Customer Experience Center at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi will continue uninterrupted," the notice further read.

IEBC noted that it will notify the public once the ICT upgrade has been completed and all affected services have been restored.