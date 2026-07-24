Editor's Review The National Police Service (NPS) has intensified operations in Nairobi as officers move to dismantle organised mobile phone theft rings.

The National Police Service (NPS) has intensified operations in Nairobi as officers move to dismantle organised mobile phone theft rings.

In a statement on Friday, July 24, the service said the latest operations have resulted in the recovery of more than 20 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen from members of the public.

At the same time, NPS said four suspects have been arrested and placed in custody pending arraignment.

"In two separate operations within the city, officers from Central Police Station, acting on actionable intelligence, raided two premises and recovered 11 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen from members of the public," the statement read.

In a separate incident, officers from Shauri Moyo Police Station responded to a distress call from a woman who had reportedly just been robbed of her mobile phone while they were conducting patrols along Digo Road.

"In another recovery, officers from Shauri Moyo Police Station, while on patrol along Digo Road, made a swift response to distress calls from a woman who had just been robbed of her mobile phone," the statement added.

Following the response, police conducted a meticulous search that led to the recovery of the victim's phone at Majengo slums.

Officers also recovered 14 additional assorted mobile handsets suspected to have been stolen from members of the public, while two suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

The recovered mobile phones were retained as exhibits as investigations continued.

"Members of the public are reminded to remain vigilant and to avoid purchasing unverified gadgets from unauthorised dealers," the statement further read.

File image of phones recovered from the suspects

Meanwhile, detectives have intensified operations against sexual exploitation in Kiserian and Ongata Rongai, leading to the rescue of 48 women and the arrest of several suspects.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the operations uncovered enterprises allegedly preying on young women through the commercial production of explicit content, sexual exploitation and prostitution.

The first operation was conducted in the Rimpa area of Ongata Rongai after detectives received information from members of the public about a house allegedly being used for the commercial production of explicit content.

"In a raid on a house believed to be a den for the commercial production of explicit content in Rimpa area of Ongata Rongai, police acted swiftly on tips from the members of the public and found 30 women, aged 19 to 27, trapped in a nightmarish scheme," the statement read.

Detectives also searched the house and recovered equipment suspected to have been used in the production of obscene material.

"A search of the house led to the recovery of seven laptops fitted with cameras and other equipment believed to be used in the production of obscene content," the statement added.

According to the DCI, the suspects were taken into custody at Ongata Rongai Police Station, where investigations were ongoing ahead of their arraignment.

In neighbouring Kiserian, detectives launched a separate operation after receiving credible intelligence that young women were being lured with false promises of domestic jobs.

The investigation revealed that the women had allegedly been deceived into situations where they were subjected to sexual exploitation and commercial prostitution.

"Instead of a safe haven, these women found themselves entangled in a web of sexual exploitation and commercial prostitution," the statement noted.

Police officers from Kiserian and Rongai Police Stations worked together in the operation, resulting in the rescue of 18 women who were placed under police protection.

"Thanks to a joint effort by Police officers from Kiserian and Rongai Police Stations, 18 women were rescued from this grim reality and placed under police protection," the statement added.

Mobile phones, laptops and other items believed to have been used in the commission of the offences were recovered and secured as exhibits as detectives continued with investigations.

The prime suspect remained at large, with detectives pursuing crucial leads in an effort to apprehend the individual and bring them to justice.