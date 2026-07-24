Editor's Review Kang'ata stated that he had predicted Gachagua would become very influential in Mount Kenya.

On Friday, July 24, Murang'a County Governor Irungu Kang'ata made two critical declarations about his political future ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a brief statement, Kang'ata confirmed that he would be defending his seat as Murang'a County Governor, and that he would run under Rigathi Gachagua's DCP Party.

He insinuated that the former Deputy President had become too strong to be ignored, much as he predicted in an article he published in July 2024.

"On 20th July 2024, I wrote an article on Sunday Nation titled 'What KK regime should fear and not fear'. In it, I predicted the then Deputy President Gachagua would be influential come 2027 - the money or the box metaphor.

"Come 2027 elections, will use DCP to defend my seat," Governor Kang'ata declared.

A file photo of Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata



In the article, he described Gachagua as a person to watch, citing his prowess in deep, figurative vernacular language. He added that the battle between the ex-DP and the Mount Kenya Members of Parliament could spiral into a do-or-die situation.

Kang'ata predicted that ahead of 2027, the MPs would have to choose between sticking with the Kenya Kwanza government for development resources, or join the political 'box' to survive.

His declaration came days after Gachagua warned that he would unmask all leaders purporting to be against President William Ruto during the day but secretly supported him behind closed doors.

The DCP Leader claimed that Ruto planned to introduce a new party in Murang'a County to accommodate his allies, who would run under it to avoid the purge targeting leaders affiliated with UDA.

Earlier, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo stated that the Ol Kalou by-election had proven that the DCP Leader was the voice of the Mount Kenya Region. She added that very few leaders would survive if they did not work with Gachagua.

"If you do not sing his tune in Mt Kenya, starting that day, you start at a 10% chance of winning. Some leaders might evade this. But it's gonna be hard," she stated.