Editor's Review NCICs confirmed that it was investigating allegations of ethnic incitement made against Health CS Aden Duale.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has confirmed that it was investigating allegations of ethnic incitement made against Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 24, NCIC Chairperson Bishop Kepha Omae explained that a complaint had been made against CS Duale over remarks he made during a public event in North Eastern Kenya.

Omae revealed that a team of investigators was looking into the utterances, which he described as divisive and ethnic profiling.

"Our Investigations Department is conducting a thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the said utterances. The Commission applauds the members of the public who have come forth to report this,

"We encourage the public to continue to collaborate with the Commission and bring such cases of divisive political rhetoric and ethnic profiling forward, so that necessary action is taken," the statement read in part.





A file photo of NCIC Chairperson Bishop Kepha Omae







The NCIC Chair stated that every Kenyan was charged with the responsibility of reporting matters that may undermine national cohesion in the country.





"We cannot afford to watch this country slide into anarchy, especially through utterances that divide communities," he reiterated.





Omae stated that NCIC's position is that Kenya belongs to all communities without exception. He added that the Commission condemns irresponsible utterances like the ones under probe, which he argued have no place in Kenya's national discourse.





"We urged all leaders, without exception, to desist from divisive political rhetoric, and call upon members of the public to exercise restraint and tolerance as investigations proceed," he stated.





The Commission further called upon all leaders to embrace responsibility and to shun divisive politics, particularly as the nation moves closer to the 2027 General Election.





Omae noted that the responsibility of leaders is to safeguard, not imperil, the unity of the nation.





Earlier, Duale claimed that his utterances were misquoted and taken out of context. He explained that his utterance was a

a well-known Somali proverb that has long been part of our oral tradition.





"It is a figurative expression about the difficulty of ending entrenched habits or long-enjoyed advantages. It was never directed at any community or intended to demean anyone.





"My message was about the importance of embracing inclusivity as the Government continues to ensure that all Kenyans, regardless of their region or ethnicity, have an opportunity to serve the nation," he stated.





The Health Boss claimed that some of the people who were now expressing outrage remained silent when inflammatory remarks targeting the Somali community were made in the past.





He further urged public leaders to reject selective outrage and apply the same standards consistently.