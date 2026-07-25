Editor's Review The counties are likely to experience showers accompanied by thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued its weather update, detailing the conditions across the country on Saturday, July 25.

It has forecast rainfall in parts of 21 counties for the day.

According to the department, showers are expected in sections of Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Kisii, Migori, Nakuru, Kericho, Kakamega, Trans-Nzoia, Bungoma, Vihiga, Bomet, Nandi, Meru, Elgeyo Marakwet, Lamu, Nyamira, Embu, Murang'a, Nyeri and Nyandarua.

The Rift Valley and western regions are expected to bear the brunt of the wet weather, with Nakuru, Kericho and Bungoma among counties likely to experience showers accompanied by thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Uasin Gishu and Trans-Nzoia are also on the list of areas at risk of thunderstorm activity.

Central Kenya and Nairobi have not been spared either.

Nairobi, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Nyeri and Nyandarua are expected to see intermittent cool and cloudy conditions through the day, according to the forecast, alongside Embu, Laikipia, Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Kitui, Machakos, Kajiado and Makueni.

Weather Station at the Kenya Meteorological Department headquarters, Nairobi.

Meanwhile, the department has issued a separate wind advisory for the north and coastal belt.

Southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots, or roughly 12.5 metres per second, are expected over parts of Marsabit, Isiolo, Garissa, Wajir, Tana River, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Kitui.

Temperatures are set to range widely across the country.

Mandera is forecast to be the hottest county, with a high of 35°C, while Turkana follows closely at 36°C. On the cooler end, Nyandarua is expected to record a low of just 7°C overnight, with Machakos dropping to 10°C.

The forecast comes a day after the department recorded rainfall at several stations between 9 am on July 23 and 9 am on July 24.

Kakamega registered the highest amount at close to 10mm, followed by Kericho at just over 7mm, while stations in Malindi, Mtwapa, Iranda and Matungu also recorded lighter amounts.