Editor's Review Raburu was in the Linda Mwananchi convoy when he got hit by a vehicle.

Former Citizen TV news anchor Willis Raburu has confirmed he is in good state after being involved in a minor accident Sunday morning, July 26.

The Kisumu senatorial aspirant was part of the Linda Mwananchi convoy heading to Bungoma when the incident occurred.

He said he sustained bruises from the impact but was not seriously injured, and rejoined the convoy shortly after.

Taking to social media to address the incident, Raburu addressed the circumstances of the crash, playing down the severity of his injuries.

Willis Raburu sustained minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

He suggested the incident was expected within the momentum of his campaign, and confirmed that he was able to rejoin the convoy afterwards.

"Some random car hit me on the road. Campaign trails can be intense!!! But I am okay. I fell got some bruises but I'm ok. Nothing can stop a movement whose time has come!!! Caught up to the caravan and we kept it," he said.

The incident occurred just moments after he had touched down in the region in the company of Linda Mwananchi principals, led by Siaya governor James Orengo.

The Linda Mwananchi movement is mostly made up of ODM rebels who left the party because they oppose its alliance with President William Ruto's government.

To build an alternative political force for the 2027 elections, the group is trying to win over other ODM members and is considering putting forward ousted ODM secretary general and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as its presidential candidate.

Speaking in Kitale Saturday, July 25, Orengo insisted that the Linda Mwananchi faction is Kenya's largest political movement and will not play second fiddle to any other group or back down from its bid to unseat Ruto.

He stated that the standalone movement will field its own presidential candidate and running mate, emphasising that any other political formations seeking to collaborate must join them rather than expect Linda Mwananchi to compromise.