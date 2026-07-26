Editor's Review The crowds demanded that Babu Owino address them, but he could not be found.

Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna was tasked with calming a crowd in Bungoma County, which demanded that Embakasi East MP Babu Owino address them.

Babu was expected to be in the convoy of Linda Mwananchi, which was making its way to Bungoma for a mega rally later Sunday, July 26.

During a stop-over rally in Kamukuywa, the caravan drew crowds to address them.

Sifuna, the big cheese of the movement, took it upon himself to introduce the leaders he was with.

Many had expected Babu to be in the group, but Sifuna would not mention him, leading to chants from the crowds.

Sifuna was overpowered by the chants, so he offered to explain Babu's absence.

He explained that the lawmaker was not in the convoy, but was sure to be present at the mega rally in Bungoma town.

Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna.

"Babu has gone before us in Bungoma; you will see him there," Sifuna said, managing to contain the crowd and continuing with his speech.

Babu is among the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) rebels who have dissented from the party to oppose President William Ruto's regime. He is a pioneer member of Linda Mwananchi.

Nonetheless, despite his visible commitment to the Linda Mwananchi cause, he recently revealed plans to establish a new political party where he will serve as party leader, outlining a regional distribution for its top leadership.

"A new party is coming, and I will be the party leader. The Secretary-General position will go to Western Kenya, while the chairperson will come from either the Central or Coast region," he said in an interview.

Babu's announcement follows attempts by the Linda Mwananchi team to formally register as the Linda Mwananchi Party, an effort they claim has been blocked.

Speaking at a Taita Taveta rally on July 18, Suba South MP and faction spokesperson Caroli Omondi directly accused the government and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) of thwarting their registration.

"I want to tell President William Ruto to stop telling the Registrar of Political Parties not to approve the registration of Linda Mwananchi Party. I want to tell the Registrar of Political Parties that you have no right under Section 8 of the Political Parties Act to deny us the right to use the name Linda Mwananchi," he declared.

Omondi noted that they reserve the right to Linda Mwananchi Party, a political vehicle they are crafting for 2027 parallel to ODM.

The group insists it will field a presidential candidate and running mate, with Sifuna being touted as the best fit to fly the ticket.