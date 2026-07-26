Editor's Review The state MC had no choice but to comply with the directive by Archbishop Ole Sapit in Busia.

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has revisited the church's zero tolerance to political vitriol in its functions.

While presiding over the consecration of the 4th Bishop of ACK, Katakwa Diocese, Vitalis Job Ekuru in Amagoro in Busia County on Sunday, July 26, Ole Sapit recognised the presence of national leaders, led by President William Ruto, and other ranking government officials and political leaders.

Also in attendance was a high-level delegation from Uganda led by Vice President Jessica Alupo.

While ushering in the chapter of the leaders to address the congregation after the completion of the service and consecration process, Ole Sapit restated the need for a peaceful Kenya, noting that the ACK church remains committed to enhancing a peaceful country, especially in the run-up to the 2027 general election.

"We recognise that there is a host of leaders who have come to be with us, and we are so, so privileged and are grateful for your acceptance of our invitation, and you have come in your numbers. I now want just to reiterate one thing that the Anglican Church stands for: peace of this nation. We continually pray for you and the country, Kenya," he said.

ACK archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit.

He noted that politicians hold the potential to cause political turmoil at any given chance, hence the policy by the church to lock political rhetoric out of its functions.

Seemingly laying the ground to deny politicians the chance to spin at the pulpit, Ole Sapit noted that their utterances could ignite disharmony in the country.

"When we are gearing towards election, let us all be peaceable. We are one Kenya. We don't have spare parts of this country. It is one nation. Let us build it together. Let us make it one together. We have no other country if we destroy our nation. So let us tame our speeches, our tongues, because they are the very matchboxes that can ignite our sparks in our nation. We don't want that to happen," he said.

While passing over the programme to the secretary state functions, Michael Gitonga, Ole Sapit insisted that only senior leaders would be allowed to speak, and they would be limited to four.

He directed that other leaders present at the event be recognised from their locations without having to speak.

"We have strictly said four speeches are enough for us for the day... The rest can be introduced. May God bless us and may God bless you all," he said.

Gitonga complied, inviting Busia governor Paul Otuoma to address, who thereafter passed the microphone to his colleagues; Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega) and Bungoma's Kenneth Lusaka.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi then took over before introducing the Ugandan vice president, before Ruto took over as the final speaker.