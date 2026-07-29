Editor's Review Nyandarua Senator John Methu has come out to explain how he ended up briefly occupying a seat reserved for the Deputy President in the National Assembly.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu has come out to explain how he ended up briefly occupying a seat reserved for the Deputy President in the National Assembly.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, July 28, Senator Methu said the incident was an innocent mistake.

The Nyandarua Senator noted that his colleagues urged him to take the vacant seat after they were ushered into the Speaker's row in the National Assembly.

Methu explained that he was not aware that the seat is reserved for the Deputy President.

“I have seen some people blowing out of proportion an innocent mistake. When we were ushered to the Speaker's row at the National Assembly earlier today, my colleagues said ‘SG, take that big seat’. Completely unaware that it's the seat reserved for the Deputy President,” Methu explained.

File image of Nyandarua Senator John Methu and other DCP-allied politicians in the National Assembly.

Senator Methu said he promptly vacated the seat after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula advised him that it was reserved for the Deputy President.

“I was later guided by the Speaker and vacated promptly. I didn’t know,” the Nyandarua Senator added.

Methu was among the senators who accompanied Ol Kalou Member of Parliament Sammy Kamau Ngotho to the National Assembly for his swearing-in.

Ngotho emerged victorious in the by-election held on July 16 after he garnered 35,440 votes to defeat United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah, who received 5,450 votes.

Jubilee Party's Wilson Mwaniki Kigwa finished with 198 votes, Stephen Wanyoike Waithaka of the National Liberal Party (NLP) received 103 votes, while Edwin Kariiri Muchiri of the Party of National Unity (PNU) secured 28 votes.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the late Hon. David Njuguna Kiaraho in March 2026 after a short illness. Kiaraho was serving his third term in Parliament.