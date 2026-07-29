Editor's Review The government has announced that the Mwache Multipurpose Dam Project in Kwale County is nearing completion.

The government has announced that the Mwache Multipurpose Dam Project in Kwale County is nearing completion.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 29, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project is expected to significantly improve water security in Mombasa and Kwale counties.

"It is against this backdrop that the Mwache Multipurpose Dam Project in Kwale County is being implemented to strengthen water security and support sustainable economic growth across the Coast region," he wrote.

Omollo noted that the project, which was officially launched by President William Ruto in April 2023, is now in its final phase, with only a small portion of the construction works remaining before completion.

"The project, whose groundbreaking was presided over by H.E. President William Samoei Ruto in April 2023, is now in its final stages of construction, with major works at 99% done," he added.

File image of construction works at the Mwache Multipurpose Dam Project

Omollo said the dam will serve as a long-term solution to water shortages that have affected residents, farmers, and businesses in Mombasa and Kwale counties for many years by providing a dependable source of water once operational.

"Once completed, the 84-metre-high dam on the Mwache River at Fulugani will provide a reliable and long-term water source for Mombasa and Kwale Counties, addressing persistent shortages that have constrained households, agriculture and industry for decades," he further said.

File image of construction works at the Mwache Multipurpose Dam Project

According to Omollo, the facility will have the capacity to store about 127 million cubic metres of water and supply approximately 186,000 cubic metres every day for domestic, industrial, and irrigation purposes.

He added that it will also boost livestock production while creating more opportunities for economic development across the region.

"With a storage capacity of approximately 127 million cubic metres, the dam is expected to supply about 186,000 cubic metres of water daily for domestic, industrial and irrigation use, while also supporting livestock production and expanding opportunities for economic development in the region," he explained.

File image of construction works at the Mwache Multipurpose Dam Project

Omollo further said the project, which is being implemented under the Coast Region Water Security and Climate Resilience Project, is expected to play a key role in improving livelihoods and enhancing the region's ability to withstand climate-related challenges.

"Implemented under the Coast Region Water Security and Climate Resilience Project, the dam is poised to become a transformative asset for the Coast, unlocking growth, improving livelihoods and strengthening resilience against climate-related shocks," he concluded.

File image of construction works at the Mwache Multipurpose Dam Project

This comes a day after Omollo announced the competition of the 200-metre Galana-Kulalu Bridge.

In an update on Tuesday, July 28, he said the bridge will improve connectivity between Kilifi and Tana River counties, adding that it is also expected to support the Galana-Kulalu Food Security Project.

"The now-complete 200-metre Galana-Kulalu Bridge marks a major milestone in improving connectivity between Kilifi and Tana River counties and advancing the Galana–Kulalu Food Security Project," he stated.

Omollo noted that the bridge provides a direct link to the Malindi-Sala Gate Road and will ease the movement of farm inputs, harvested produce and people.

He mentioned that the bridge is expected to significantly reduce travel time and transport costs while opening up the region to new opportunities.

"Spanning the Galana River, the bridge replaces the lengthy diversion through Baricho, reducing travel time, lowering transport costs and opening up new opportunities for trade, investment and service delivery in the surrounding region," he further said.