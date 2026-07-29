Editor's Review The United Nations has explained that Nairobi's strategic geographical position was a key factor behind its expansion as a global operations hub.

The United Nations has explained that Nairobi's strategic geographical position was a key factor behind its expansion as a global operations hub.

In an interview on Wednesday, July 29, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi Zainab Hawa Bangura said the city's location makes it uniquely positioned to serve countries across multiple continents.

"Nairobi is the only duty station within a 12-hour period that can reach anywhere in the world," she said.

Bangura said the United Nations' presence in Nairobi extends far beyond Africa, with the office coordinating and delivering services to countries across the globe.

"We provide services in 166 countries around the world from here. It allows us to go as far as Fiji, as far as Indonesia, the Pacific, and Asia," she added.

Bangura further attributed Nairobi's growing prominence within the UN system to Kenya's geographical advantage, saying the country's location naturally positions it as a gateway to the rest of the world.

"Kenya was destined to play that role because of its geographical location; you can reach everybody," she further said.

File image of Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi Zainab Hawa Bangura

Notably, President William Ruto and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday, May 11, broke ground for the construction of the expanded United Nations Office at Nairobi Assembly Hall in Gigiri and also inaugurated a new United Nations office block.

In a statement after the event, Ruto said the project reflected the UN’s commitment to global inclusivity and geographical representation.

"The modernisation and expansion of the United Nations Office at Nairobi is a powerful expression of inclusivity, geographical balance and the universality of the United Nations system," he said.

Ruto said the expansion of the UN complex would also be matched by significant investments by the Kenyan government in surrounding infrastructure.

"To complement the modernisation of the UN campus, we are investing $1.1 billion in complementary support for Nairobi’s infrastructure upgrade, including roads, street lighting, regeneration of the Nairobi Rivers, ICT systems security, and the operationalisation of the UN One-Stop Shop," he added.

Further, Ruto said the latest investment further cements Nairobi’s place within the international diplomatic system.

"This investment affirms Nairobi’s role as the UN’s headquarters in the Global South, a centre of international diplomacy, and a symbol of international cooperation," he concluded.