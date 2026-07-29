Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned electricity outages in parts of four counties on Thursday to facilitate maintenance works.

Kenya Power has announced planned electricity outages in four counties on Thursday, July 30, to facilitate maintenance works.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 29, the company said the interruptions will affect parts of Nairobi, Nyeri, Kwale and Mombasa counties.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect Nairobi West and surrounding areas from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas and institutions set to be affected include Msufu Road, Sumba Road, Naimei Road, ICC Church Mombasa Road, PAA Crescent, Kifaru Crescent, Swara Crescent, Ghandi Avenue, and Kisauni Road.

Other areas are Muthaiti Avenue, Muhoho Avenue, Nairobi West Hospital, Hotel Rio, Kodi Road, Summerdale Hotel, Absa Bank Nairobi West, Geta Road, Nyayo Stadium, Masaba Road, and Ole Sankale Road.

Madaraka Estate, Serene Court, Foundation Court, Ramsey Court, Siwaka Estate, Strathmore University, Langata Technical College and Madaraka Primary School will also be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Nyeri County will experience outages in two separate areas between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The first outage will affect Jumbi Farm, Msafiri and Gatuamba areas, including Kwa J, Huhoini, Aguthi, Gatuamba Village, Gatuamba Market and Gatuamba Dispensary.

The second outage will affect Mweru, Ngamwa, Kabuta and Kariara areas, covering Muhuri, Kimathi, Matongu, Kangure Forest, Kambwe, and Kigetuini.

Mweru Factory, Ngamwa, Kabuta, Ngamwa Safaricom Booster, Kaini Village, Kariara, Gumba and Karaba Market will also be affected.

In Kwale County, power supply will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Mrima, Lunga Lunga and Vanga areas.

Other affected locations include Horohoro and Mwangulu.

Meanwhile, in Mombasa County, the outage will affect Liwatoni and Autoport areas from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Customers expected to be affected include Doshi Hardware, Kenya Fisheries Liwatoni, Liwatoni Mosque, Bandari College, and Diamond Shipping.

Those in Autoport, Parkside, Alequa Marketing, Zanzibar Road, Kitui Flour Mills Ltd, Mission to Seamen and Mozambique Road will also be affected.