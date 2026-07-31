Editor's Review At least six people have lost their lives after being involved in a gruesome road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

At least six people have lost their lives after being involved in a gruesome road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

The accident, which occurred on Thursday, July 30 night, involved a 14-seater matatu, a private van, and a trailer.

Following the road crash, emergency teams and police officers were deployed to the scene.

The injured passengers were evacuated and rushed to Burnt Forest and Plateau health facilities for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary pending identification.

File image of emergency responders from Uasin Gishu County responding to the accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

Preliminary reports indicate that three of the six passengers who lost their lives were students.

Photos of the crash seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed the 14-seater matatu completely wrecked at the front end.

This comes a day after two pupils from Hebesha Academy in Tigania, Meru County died after a school bus they were travelling in was involved in a road accident along the Mikinduri-Kunati road.

The tragic accident, which occurred on Wednesday, July 29 night, also left 54 other people injured, including pupils, teachers and the driver, as emergency responders rushed to the scene to assist the victims.

Meru County Traffic Commander Osman Hassan, who confirmed the accident, said the injured were taken to nearby health facilities for treatment.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the accident, with investigations expected to establish the circumstances that led to the crash.

On Tuesday, at least 13 people were injured after two school buses carrying 101 pupils were involved in a road traffic accident in Riting, West Pokot County.

The Kenya Red Cross, in an update, said it deployed response teams to the scene following the crash involving the two buses.

"Kenya Red Cross is responding to a road traffic incident involving two school buses carrying 101 pupils in Riting Area, West Pokot County," the organization said.

The humanitarian organization said 13 people had so far been evacuated to hospital, where they were receiving medical attention.

"So far, 13 injured persons (6 males and 7 females) have been evacuated to Kapenguria Referral Hospital for treatment," Kenya Red Cross added.