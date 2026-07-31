Editor's Review Drive-In Police Station Deputy OCS Kelvin Mwangi is among suspects arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a husband-and-wife online business team.

Drive-In Police Station Deputy OCS Kelvin Mwangi is among suspects arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a husband-and-wife online business team.

According to a police report seen by Nairobileo.co.ke, the victims, Kanuti Konrid and Beatrice Naliaka Njoroge, had travelled to Baba Dogo on Thursday afternoon, July 30, to deliver an Apple Smart Watch ordered through their online business.

The couple told investigators that upon arriving at the agreed location at around 3 p.m., they were confronted by three men who allegedly forced them into a waiting vehicle occupied by two other suspects.

Konrid was reportedly handcuffed before the vehicle sped off towards Thika Road.

The suspects allegedly took the couple to Shell Roasters along Thika Road and ordered them to withdraw money.

Konrid managed to withdraw Ksh17,000, but the suspects reportedly rejected the amount and demanded Ksh1 million instead.

The group later proceeded to Equity Bank in Githurai, where the suspects allegedly held Njoroge inside the vehicle while directing her husband to enter the bank and withdraw the money.

Once inside the bank, Konrid alerted a teller, who informed police officers guarding the premises.

The officers raised an alarm, prompting a response from a Special Police Intercept and Verification (SPIV) team that was on patrol nearby.

Police said three suspects fled on foot upon seeing the officers, while the driver sped away with the female victim.

File image of a police vehicle

Officers fired warning shots and managed to arrest one suspect, identified as Stephen Okello Obewa.

During interrogation, Obewa allegedly told investigators that five people were involved in the operation and identified the vehicle used as a white Toyota Axio, registration number KDV 792U, which police say belongs to him.

He allegedly named Mwangi, Oliver Baraza, Job Sidiga and Cyrus Onyango as his accomplices; the individuals are suspected to be police officers.

The victims reported losing five mobile phones valued at about Ksh120,000 and an Apple Smart Watch during the ordeal.

The female victim was later released along Kamiti Road.

The case is being investigated by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kasarani.

This comes weeks after police officers from Muthangari Police Station arrested a fellow officer after recovering approximately 20 kilograms of suspected cannabis sativa during an operation in Dagoretti, Nairobi County.

In a statement on Thursday, July 23, the National Police Service (NPS) said the arrest followed a tip-off from members of the public, which led officers to raid the suspect's residence and recover two bags containing six bales of suspected cannabis sativa.

"Acting on a tip-off from members of the public, the officers raided the suspect's residence and recovered two bags containing six bales of cannabis sativa wrapped in yellow tape," the statement read.

According to NPS, the suspect was taken into police custody as investigations and preparations for court proceedings continued, while the recovered narcotics were preserved as evidence.

"The suspect was placed in police custody pending processing and arraignment in court to face relevant charges. The recovered narcotics were secured as exhibits," the statement added.

NPS said the arrest demonstrated its commitment to applying the law equally to all individuals, regardless of their position or status.

"The National Police Service reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law without fear or favour. Any person, regardless of status or position, found to be engaging in criminal activities will be subjected to due process," the statement concluded.