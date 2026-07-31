Editor's Review Rose Mbithe and her son, Chris Mulwa, have been arraigned in court over the fatal shooting of Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso as investigators seek more time to complete investigations into the murder case.

Rose Mbithe Mulwa and her son, Chris Mulwa, have been arraigned in court over the fatal shooting of Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso as investigators seek more time to complete investigations into the murder case.

During court proceedings on Friday, July 31, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) asked the court to detain the two suspects for 30 days, arguing that additional time is needed to conclude investigations.

Prosecutors said Rose is the former wife of the deceased's husband, with the two having divorced in 2001 after four children together, including Chris.

According to court documents, the DCI filed a miscellaneous application seeking orders to detain the mother and son while detectives continue gathering evidence relating to Mutiso's killing.

The application is supported by an affidavit sworn by Corporal Romana Odour, who told the court that the deceased had previously reported two separate incidents in which unknown men riding motorcycles allegedly trailed and threatened her before she was eventually shot dead.

Investigators state that the first incident occurred on July 7 when Mutiso was driving along Ngong Road near Junction Mall.

File image of slain doctor Victoria Mutiso

According to the affidavit, two men riding a motorcycle allegedly pointed a firearm at her and attempted to shoot her.

Mutiso escaped unharmed and later reported the incident at Kilimani Police Station.

The affidavit further states that after making the report, Mutiso informed both investigators and her husband that she had identified the pillion passenger on the motorcycle as Chris.

Police also told the court that on July 27 the deceased reported another incident in which she was allegedly followed by men riding a motorcycle while driving from her home to her office.

Investigators say she made a second report to the police over the alleged surveillance.

Mutiso was gunned down on Wednesday, July 29 morning, in the Upper Hill area of Nairobi.

In a statement, DCI said the deceased had requested an Uber service for transport when she was fatally shot.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased had requested an Uber service for transport when she sustained fatal gunshot injuries under circumstances that remain the subject of active investigations," DCI said.

Following the incident, police officers supported by Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) detectives promptly visited, secured and processed the scene.

The relevant forensic exhibits were recovered and documented for analysis, while witnesses were interviewed.

The DCI detectives also visited the medical facility where the victim had been taken.

"The DCI remains committed to conducting a thorough, impartial and expeditious investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident," DCI added.