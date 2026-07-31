Editor's Review Ruto noted that the Mass Rapid Transit System offers a viable solution to the chronic traffic congestion and gridlock within the capital city.

President William Ruto has confirmed key developments in the plan to build a 30-kilometre underground railway system in Nairobi.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 31, Ruto confirmed that the Nairobi City County Government had given the necessary approvals for the project.

The underground railway line, which is part of the Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transport System, will connect densely populated suburban areas to the Central Business District.

"The project: a 30km underground railway line linking densely populated parts of Eastlands and the Central Business District and comprising 25 stations," the statement read in part.

The Head of State added that the underground railway line is the beginning of the establishment of a multi-modal transport system that will encompass bus rapid transit and a commuter rail.

A file photo of the Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transport System presentation.



He intimated that the project will facilitate the movement of nearly 5 million city residents who make more than 12 million trips to and from the CBD daily.

The President noted that the Mass Rapid Transit System offers a viable solution to the chronic traffic congestion and gridlock within the capital city and its environs.

On his part, Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja thanked Ruto for endorsing the project. He reckoned that it was the most consequential development that Nairobi City will see.

He reiterated that the endorsement at State House is expected to accelerate planning and financing for arguably the largest urban transport infrastructure project in Nairobi's history.

The new system is said to be fast, reliable, safe, inclusive, affordable, accessible, resilient, and will boost economic growth and job creation.

The project's presentation was done by Silvester Kasuku, the Advisor, Governance, in the Executive Office of the President. Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir was also present during the briefing

Earlier, Sakaja noted that the first phase of the transit system will focus on the underground CBD rail core and the Eastlands Line.

He added that said the approval marked a shift from planning to the actual implementation of a transport project aimed at addressing Nairobi's persistent traffic congestion and improving the daily commuting experience.