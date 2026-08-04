Editor's Review The Social Health Authority (SHA) has announced progress toward the launch of the National Ambulance Dispatch Center (NADC).

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has announced progress toward the launch of the National Ambulance Dispatch Center (NADC).

In an update on Tuesday, August 4, the authority noted that the NADC is nearing its launch, marking a significant step towards improving emergency medical response.

"The National Ambulance Dispatch Center (NADC) is on its way to transforming emergency ambulance response in Kenya.

"Stay tuned as we prepare to deliver timely ambulance evacuation services when every second counts," SHA said.

According to SHA, the NADC will be accessible to all Kenyans regardless of their registration status with the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) or whether they have paid their premiums.

The authority said the service is designed to provide rapid emergency evacuation at critical moments when immediate medical intervention is needed.

SHA noted that the ambulance evacuation service will transport patients from the point of an incident to the nearest Emergency Care Centre.

File image of Social Health Authority (SHA) CEO Mercy Mwangangi

This comes days after SHA issued a warning to all healthcare facilities, reminding them that emergency medical treatment must be provided without discrimination or financial barriers.

In a statement on Saturday, August 1, SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi reiterated that the right to emergency medical treatment is protected under the Constitution.

She added that contracted facilities are legally and contractually required to provide emergency treatment immediately, regardless of a patient's financial circumstances.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) reminds all contracted Health Care Providers that the right to emergency medical treatment is guaranteed under Article 43(2) of the Constitution of Kenya.

"In addition, every SHA-contracted provider is contractually obligated to provide mandatory emergency services and shall not refuse, delay or withhold emergency treatment on account of a patient's inability to pay or for any other financial reason," the statement read.

According to SHA, patients requiring emergency treatment must not be denied, delayed, referred or transferred solely because they cannot pay, have no confirmed health insurance benefits, or are unable to provide a deposit, advance payment or financial guarantee.

The authority explained that the Emergency, Critical and Chronic Illness Fund (ECCIF) will finance eligible emergency treatment during the first 24 hours.

After that period, eligible healthcare services will be covered through the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) or any other applicable payment arrangement.

Where a health facility lacks the capacity to continue managing a patient, it must first stabilise the patient before referring them to an appropriate contracted facility in line with the Ministry of Health Referral Guidelines and the SHA contract.

SHA warned that providers who disregard these requirements will face strict enforcement measures, including possible termination of their contracts.

"Any provider found to have engaged in such conduct shall be liable to de-empanelment and other contract enforcement measures, including termination of the SHA Contract, without prejudice to any action that may be taken by the relevant regulatory or enforcement authorities," the statement added.