Editor's Review The Linda Mwananchi team on Tuesday, August 4, held a meeting with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties as part of efforts to advance the movement's formal registration process.

The Linda Mwananchi team on Tuesday, August 4, held a meeting with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties as part of efforts to advance the movement's formal registration process.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 4, political strategist Pauline Njoroge said the movement's leadership had engaged the Registrar of Political Parties over the registration process.

"This morning, the leadership of Linda Mwananchi held a meeting with the Registrar of Political Parties, to discuss the approval of the reservation and registration of the Linda Mwananchi Movement name," she wrote.

Njoroge also highlighted the importance of safeguarding Kenya's democratic space, saying the country's multi-party system should continue to be protected and strengthened.

"Our hard earned Multi-Party Democracy must be allowed to thrive," she added.

File image of the Linda Mwananchi team following a meeting with the Registrar of Political Parties

This comes over a week after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino announced plans to launch a new political party, saying he will take up the position of party leader.

In an interview released on Thursday, July 23, he also revealed a proposed leadership structure for the new party, with key positions set to be distributed across different regions of the country.

"A new party is coming, and I will be the party leader. The Secretary-General position will go to Western Kenya, while the chairperson will come from either the Central or Coast region," he said.

Elsewhere, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna on Friday, July 24, confirmed that the Linda Mwananchi team will have a candidate on the ballot paper in 2027.

Sifuna, who spoke during a joint forum with media outlets from the Western Region, stated that the political movement would field a presidential candidate and running mate.

However, he refused to answer the question on whether he would be Linda Mwananchi's presidential candidate.

"I don't know why you keep asking me that question. What is important is that we in Linda Mwananchi will field candidates for President and Deputy President in August 2027," he stated.

Sifuna added that there were many qualified candidates within the faction to fill the two positions. He added that what Kenyans need is a President who is not hell-bent on making their lives unbearable.

"William Ruto has really mistreated Kenyans so much, and all the people want is somebody with a clean heart. Not someone who would kill their children or invade their payslips," he added.