Editor's Review Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has announced an increase in the Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE) allocations for chiefs and assistant chiefs.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced an increase in the Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE) allocations for chiefs and assistant chiefs.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 4, at State House, Nairobi, CS Murkomen said the government had secured funds to increase the quarterly allocations for Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs.

CS Murkomen noted that the quarterly AIE allocation for assistant chiefs will increase from Ksh 15,000 to Ksh 30,000 while the allocation for chiefs has also been raised from Ksh 30,000 to Ksh 50,000.

"As you directed, Your Excellency, regarding the AIE allocations for chiefs and Assistant Chiefs, we have got funds.

“Starting with the first quarter of this financial year, the quarterly AIE allocation for assistant chiefs has been increased from Ksh 15,000 to Ksh 30,000, while that of chiefs has been raised from Ksh 30,000 to Ksh 50,000,” the Interior CS announced.

File image of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

CS Murkomen also announced the government will roll out a training programme for all the village elders.

He noted that the training programme for the village elders will focus on digital literacy and leadership.

"Once we leave here, we will begin training all village elders on digital literacy and leadership,” CS Murkomen stated.

This comes almost two months after the government announced the allocation of Ksh3.9 billion to fund stipends for village elders.

The village elders across the country will now receive a monthly stipend of Ksh 3,000. The programme will benefit about 110,000 village elders nationwide.

Speaking on May 13, Interior PS Raymond Omollo noted that the Ministry of Interior has already developed a policy framework and criteria for the identification of village elders, following years of consultations and public participation.

“The conversation about village elders began in 2016, and the House actually gave directions to the ministry. It has taken almost 10 years to get us here,” said PS Omollo.