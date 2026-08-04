Editor's Review Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) and Tom Mboya University (TMU) have announced new scholarship opportunities under the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) and Tom Mboya University (TMU) have announced new scholarship opportunities under the African Development Bank (AfDB)-funded Higher Education Science and Technology (HEST) Phase II Project.

According to notices issues on Tuesday, August 4, both universities are inviting applications from qualified Kenyan candidates, with successful applicants expected to begin their studies in August 2026.

Tom Mboya University has advertised nine scholarship positions for Master’s and PhD studies in STEM-related fields.

The opportunities are available in Civil Engineering, Marine Engineering and Information Technology.

The university is offering one Graduate Assistant position and two Tutorial Fellow positions in each of the three disciplines, bringing the total number of available scholarships to nine.

According to the university, the scholarship package will cover tuition fees and research costs throughout the study period. Beneficiaries will also be engaged by the institution as Graduate Assistants or Tutorial Fellows.

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens aged below 30 years and hold at least a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) bachelor’s degree for Graduate Assistant positions or a relevant master’s degree for Tutorial Fellow positions.

Candidates must also be registered or eligible for registration with relevant professional bodies where applicable.

The scholarships will be tenable at Dalian Maritime University, Shanghai Maritime University, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia or Universiti Kuala Lumpur.

TMU noted that successful master’s students will be expected to transition to PhD studies under the scholarship programme and will be bonded under the university’s applicable terms and conditions.

Applications must include a detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional certificates, a national identity card or passport, testimonials and other supporting documents.

Applicants are required to submit hard copies addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Tom Mboya University, P.O. Box 199-40300, Homa Bay, and email scanned copies in a single PDF file to [email protected].

File image of the Masinde Muliro University

On the other hand, MMUST has announced 18 AfDB-supported scholarships, comprising 12 master’s scholarships and six bachelor’s scholarships.

For the master’s programme, the university is seeking applicants in Industrial Engineering and Management, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Information and Communication Technology-related fields.

The 12 master’s scholarship slots are distributed across six thematic areas: Thermo Fluids and Energy Systems (2), Manufacturing and Materials (2), Automation and Control (2), Environmental and Safety (1), Design and Simulation (3), and IT/ICT (2).

The scholarships will cover tuition fees and research costs, with successful candidates also serving as Graduate Assistants.

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens below the age of 30 years and possess at least a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) degree from a recognized institution.

MMUST said beneficiaries will be expected to transition to PhD studies after completing their master’s programmes and will be bonded under the university’s terms and conditions.

The university has also advertised six bachelor’s scholarships targeting technicians and technologists in engineering-related fields.

The bachelor’s opportunities are available in Engineering Thermodynamics Laboratory (1), Advanced Machining Laboratory (1), Industrial Automation, Internet of Everything (IoE) and Robotics Laboratory (2), Design Laboratory (1), and Renewable Energy Technology Laboratory (1).

Applicants for the bachelor’s scholarships must be Kenyan citizens below 40 years of age and hold a diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering or Renewable Energy Technology from a recognized institution.

Unlike the master’s scholarships, the bachelor’s scholarship package will cover tuition fees only.

MMUST applicants are required to submit a cover letter indicating the position applied for, a detailed CV, certified copies of academic and professional certificates, a national identity card or passport, testimonials, contact details and other relevant supporting documents.

Applications should be sent in PDF format to [email protected] and addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, P.O. Box 190-50100, Kakamega.

Both universities have set August 18, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. as the application deadline.

The institutions have encouraged applications from women, persons with disabilities, marginalized groups and minorities, noting that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.