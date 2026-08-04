Editor's Review The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced vacancies for seven senior management positions, inviting qualified individuals to apply.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced vacancies for seven senior management positions, inviting qualified individuals to apply.

In a notice on Tuesday, August 4, the commission said interested applicants have until Tuesday, August 17, at 5:00 p.m. to submit their applications.

According to IEBC, the available positions include Director, Voter Education & Partnerships; Director, Research, Electoral Boundaries and Risk Management; and Director, Human Resources & Administration.

Others are Director, Internal Audit & Compliance; Director, Finance; Director, Corporate Communications; and Director, Counties & Constituencies Coordination.

Requirements include a signed application letter, a detailed Curriculum Vitae indicating their current and previous employers, and positions held and the names of at least three professional referees.

Candidates are also required to provide a copy of their National Identity Card, and copies of all academic and professional certificates.

IEBC noted that it is an equal opportunity employer, encouraging applications from youth, women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and candidates from marginalized communities.

They warned that canvassing, falsifying, or misrepresenting qualifications will lead to automatic disqualification.

The recruitment notice further stated that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applicants have been advised to access detailed job descriptions and the application guide through the IEBC e-recruitment platform at recruitment.jkuates.co.ke.

File image of IEBC Chairman Erastus Edung Ethekon

This comes days after IEBC announced a vacancy for the position of Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO).

In a recruitment notice on Tuesday, July 28, the commission said the successful candidate will serve as its chief executive and head of its secretariat, overseeing the institution's day-to-day operations and implementation of its constitutional mandate.

"A vacancy has arisen in the Commission for the position of Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO).

"The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is seeking to recruit a qualified and competent individual to fill this position," the notice read in part.

According to the advertisement, applicants must be Kenyan citizens, possess a degree from a recognized university, and have at least five years of proven management experience.

They must also meet the integrity requirements set out under Chapter Six of the Constitution and demonstrate relevant expertise in areas such as electoral matters, management, finance, governance, public administration, law, or political science.

IEBC noted that shortlisted candidates will be required to present original copies of their National Identity Card or Passport, academic and professional certificates, and transcripts during interviews.

Supporting testimonials, and clearance certificates from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and a registered Credit Reference Bureau are also required.

IEBC said the successful applicant will serve as the Commission's Chief Executive Officer, head of the secretariat, accounting officer, and custodian of all Commission records.

The office holder will also be responsible for implementing Commission decisions, supervising employees, coordinating execution of the Commission's mandate, ensuring compliance with public ethics and values, and carrying out other duties assigned by law and the Commission.

Additionally, the Commission Secretary/CEO will provide strategic leadership to the secretariat, oversee administrative and financial management, prepare annual plans and estimates, drive implementation of the Commission's strategic plan, mobilize and manage institutional resources, and ensure the safe custody of Commission documents.

"The position is tenable on a four year contract and may be re-appointed for one further term of four years subject to satisfactory performance," the notice added.

Interested applicants are required to submit a signed application letter, a detailed curriculum vitae with contacts of three professional referees, certified copies of academic and professional certificates, a copy of their National Identity Card or Passport, and copies of the required statutory clearance certificates.

Applications should be sent to [email protected] with the subject line 'Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO)', no later than August 11 at 5:00 p.m.