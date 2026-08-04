Editor's Review Kang'ata averaged an approval rating of 80 percent.

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata is the country's best-performing governor according to a poll released by Infotrak on Tuesday, August 4.

Kang'ata garnered an average score of 80 percent and was closely followed by Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya who scored 78 percent.

Murang'a County led the ranking in Health, Housing, Water Management, Culture and Sports, Social Services and planning, while Trans Nzoia emerged the best in Agriculture.

Kiambu's Kimani Wamatangi sealed the top three with an average score of 71 percent. The county emerged as the best in the Education and Energy sectors.

Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay County, who was the only female governor in the top 10, emerged fourth with a 66 percent rating.

A file photo of the ranking of the best-performing governors of 2026.

"At 80 percent, that is based on a score he was given on a scale of 1-10 based on his performance, and he was given a score of 8," Infotrak Chief Executive Officer (CEO)Angela Ambitho explained.

Other Governors in the top 15 include Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni), Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot), Simba Arati (Kisii), Jonathan Lelelit (Samburu), Patrick Ole Ntutu (Narok), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Andrew Mwadime (Taita Taveta), Mohamed Khalif (Mandera), Julius Malombe (Kitui), Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri) and Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu).

Ambitho added that the ratings were based on ten key factors but two of them were the most important.

"What are some of the factors the people consider when rating you as a leader? First is the delivery on campaign promises and second is your transparency and accountability," Ambitho stated.

Other factors include initiation of development projects, influence over the use and allocation of public funds, accessibility and responsiveness to constituents and compared performances to past elected leaders.

Meanwhile, Elgeyo Marakwet emerged as the county with the best-performing Members of County Assembly at 52 percent. The other top 5 counties are Makueni, Baringo, Murang'a, Embu and Nyandarua.