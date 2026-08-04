Editor's Review Former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau has announced that he will not contest the Murang'a gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

Former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau has announced that he will not contest the Murang'a gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 4, Kamau said he had arrived at the decision after extensive consultations, reflection, and prayers.

"To my supporters in Murang'a County and all Kenyans, after deep reflection, consultation, and prayers, I wish to formally announce that I will not be vying for the position of Governor of Murang'a County," he said.

Kamau said his decision was guided by his understanding of leadership as a commitment to public service rather than the pursuit of elective office.

He maintained that despite stepping away from the gubernatorial race, his dedication to serving the people of Murang'a County and Kenya remains unchanged.

"This decision has been made with a clear conscience and a firm conviction that leadership is ultimately about serving the people not merely seeking elective office. My commitment to the people of Murang'a and to Kenya remains unwavering," he added.

Kamau further revealed that he will now channel his efforts toward supporting The United Alternative Government.

He said he believes the movement's vision of promoting unity, accountability, justice, and prosperity offers the country a path toward meaningful transformation.

"Going forward, I have chosen to dedicate my energy and efforts to supporting The United Alternative Government, whose vision is to build a united, just, accountable, and prosperous Kenya for all.

"I firmly believe that real transformation comes when patriotic citizens come together to champion good governance, integrity, and people-centered leadership," he further said.

File image of former Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau

Kamau appealed to his supporters, friends, and well-wishers to respect his decision and continue working alongside him in pursuit of national renewal.

"I therefore humbly ask all my supporters, friends, and well-wishers to embrace this decision and continue standing with me as we pursue a greater cause for renewal of our nation.

"Let us put Kenya first, rise above personal interests, and work together to leave a better country for future generations," he concluded.

This comes days after former Githunguri MP Kago Wa Lydia joined the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), positioning himself for a political comeback ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The announcement was made on Thursday, July 30, by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who welcomed the former legislator to the party at his Wamunyoro residence.

"This morning, at Wamunyoro Residence, I have received Hon. Kago Wa Lydia who is former Member of Parliament for Githunguri Constituency into the DCP party, the party of the moment and the future," he wrote.

Gachagua said Kago had informed him that residents of Githunguri wanted him to return to the race for the constituency's parliamentary seat under the DCP banner.

"He has told me that the people of Githunguri have instructed him to vie for the seat as member of parliament under the DCP party," he added.

Gachagua noted that he had assured the former MP of a transparent nomination process and encouraged him to intensify efforts to grow the party's membership.

"I have assured him of free and fair nominations and urged him to go on an overdrive in recruitment of member to the party," he concluded.