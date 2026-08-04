Editor's Review Munya slammed Gachagua, stating that he was not appointed to speak on behalf of the Mount Kenya region.

Party of National Unity (PNU) Leader Peter Munya, Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) leader Lenny Kivuti and Democratic Party (DP) Leader Justin Muturi have declared that they will not dissolve their parties to join the DCP.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, August 4, Munya accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of allegedly undermining other parties in the Mount Kenya Region while popularising his own.

He stated that their silence on the matter should not be mistaken for conformity, and warned Gachagua against arm-twisting them into folding their party into the new party.

"Our restraint should not be mistaken for acquiescence. We call upon Hon Gachagua to desist from divisive pronouncements and instead embrace structured dialogue, consultation and respectful engagement among all like-minded political parties

"Durable political partnerships are built on equality, trust, and respect for institutional autonomy. We cannot pretend to grow our parties while simultaneously locking out others in order to own specific regions," the PNU Party Leader stated.





A file photo of PNU Leader Peter Munya.







Munya maintained that he, Muturi and Kivuti had no differences with DCP, but they felt that there was a need for the communities that they represent to feel comfortable within any political alignment in the vote-rich region.





He called out the alleged condemnation of political leaders who joined DP, DEP or PNU, while those who joined DCP were applauded.





"It is necessary to make our communities feel comfortable, secure and free to make political choices. We must stop threatening those of diverse backgrounds and beliefs about our political standing in order to grow our democracy. It cannot be that one is okay joining DCP, but bad when they join other parties





The former Cabinet Secretary further declared that the DCP Leader was not the spokesperson of the region and thus his words or opinions should not be mistaken as that of the entire voting block.





"Gachagua has not been appointed or mandated to speak on behalf of all the people or all parties in Mt. Kenya Region. Such an endorsing meeting has never happened. We don't have kings, and we have never had one in Mount Kenya Region," he stated.





His sentiments came against the backdrop of the former Deputy President's declaration that DCP was the party of the Mountain.





Gachagua claimed that anyone who wanted to run for an elective seat in the region should join his party, adding that getting a ticket in the primaries was akin to winning the respective elective seat.