Editor's Review The Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) has issued a notice to beneficiaries of the NYOTA project ahead of the rollout of the mentorship phase.

The Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) has issued a notice to beneficiaries of the NYOTA project ahead of the rollout of the mentorship phase.

In a notice on Tuesday, August 4, the authority urged participants to remain available and actively engage with assigned mentors as the programme progresses.

According to MSEA, for beneficiaries in Tranche 1, participation in the mentorship programme is compulsory, noting that mentors will conduct visits at the beneficiaries' business premises.

The authority noted that completing both mentorship sessions is a requirement for participants to continue advancing through the project.

"The two mentorship sessions are mandatory. Please ensure you are available at your business premises when your mentor visits. Successful completion of both sessions is required to continue progressing through the project," the notice read.

For beneficiaries in Tranche 2, MSEA said the mentorship programme will continue to support entrepreneurs by offering practical business guidance and ongoing assistance.

"The mentorship will continue to provide business guidance, practical support, and handholding as you grow and strengthen your enterprise," the notice added.

File image of the NYOTA disbursement event at Ulinzi Sports Complex

This comes days after NYOTA Project announced the launch of a Training of Trainers (ToT) programme aimed at preparing facilitators who will deliver Socio-Emotional Skills Development (SESD) training to youth beneficiaries across several counties.

In a statement on Saturday, August 1, the project said the programme is designed to build trainers' capacity by providing them with the knowledge and practical facilitation skills needed to help youth develop critical socio-emotional competencies.

"The programme equips trainers with the knowledge, practical skills and facilitation techniques required to effectively guide young people in developing essential socio-emotional competencies, including self-awareness, communication, teamwork, problem-solving, resilience, emotional management and positive decision-making," the statement read.

The project stated that the training serves as a platform for facilitators to improve their teaching methods, exchange experiences and address challenges while ensuring a common approach to engaging beneficiaries throughout the programme.

"The training also provides a platform for trainers to strengthen their facilitation approaches, share experiences, address emerging challenges and align on effective strategies for engaging beneficiaries throughout the training period," the statement added.

NYOTA noted that enhancing the skills of trainers is essential to ensuring that the SESD programme is delivered effectively and achieves positive results for participating youth.

"Strengthening the capacity of trainers is key to ensuring that SESD training is delivered consistently, effectively and in a manner that achieves meaningful outcomes for participating youth," the statement concluded.

The ToT programme is currently being rolled out across Lots 5, 6 and 7, covering the counties of Isiolo, Marsabit, Laikipia, Samburu, Turkana, Baringo, Nandi, West Pokot, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Lamu, Mombasa, Kilifi, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir and Tana River.