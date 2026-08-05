Editor's Review Kenya Airways has confirmed that one of its aircraft experienced a tyre burst after safely landing at Cape Town International Airport in South Africa.

Kenya Airways has confirmed that one of its aircraft experienced a tyre burst after safely landing at Cape Town International Airport in South Africa.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 4, the airline said the aircraft landed safely before experiencing the tyre burst during landing.

"Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) confirms that on 04 August 2026, at approximately 15:30 Hrs local time, our flight KQ784, on a scheduled service from Nairobi to Cape Town, safely landed and experienced a tyre burst upon landing," the statement read.

The airline said its crew responded to the situation by following established safety procedures, ensuring that everyone on board was safely evacuated from the aircraft.

"Our crew acted in accordance with their safety training. All passengers and crew have safely disembarked and have been taken to the airport terminal," the statement added.

File image of Cape Town International Airport

Kenya Airways announced that the return service from Cape Town to Nairobi had been cancelled to allow engineers and technical personnel to inspect and repair the aircraft before it resumes operations.

"As a result of this incident, we have cancelled the return flight KQ785 as our engineers and technical team work to get the aircraft fixed," the statement further read.

The airline apologised to passengers affected by the disruption and thanked customers for their patience and understanding.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this incident has caused. We thank our customers for their patience, cooperation and support, and our crew for their professionalism. The safety and well-being of our crew and guests is always our top priority," the statement concluded.

This comes over a week after budget airline Jambojet sought to reassure its passengers of continued service amid looming strike by aviation workers.

In a statement on Saturday, July 25, the airline pushed back on suggestions that it is bound by any such collective arrangement with the union.

"Jambojet does not have a formal arrangement with KAWU under which employment terms and conditions are negotiated collectively on behalf of its employees," the airline said.

The carrier, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, also disclosed that it had secured court intervention to stop the planned action.

"The airline has been granted an injunction by the Employment and Labour Relations Court restraining KAWU, its officials, members, agents and any persons acting on its behalf from calling for, promoting or proceeding with the proposed industrial action pending the hearing and determination of the matter before Court," the statement added.

Jambojet said its operations remain unaffected for now and urged customers not to be alarmed by the reports.