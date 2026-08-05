Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed the arrest of DCP party blogger Justin Kinyua.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed the arrest of DCP party blogger Justin Kinyua.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 5, DCI said Kinyua was arrested for publishing social media content amounting to hate speech and ethnic contempt.

The investigative agency noted that the blogger was apprehended in Wanguru Town, Mwea, Kirinyaga County.

“Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters have arrested Justin Kinyua Mwangi for publishing social media content amounting to hate speech and ethnic contempt.

“Mwangi, who describes himself on Facebook as a political storyteller and digital strategist and administers the Facebook account Justin Kinyua, was arrested today, 4 August 2026, in Wanguru Town, Mwea, Kirinyaga County,” read part of the statement.

File image of DCI boss Mohamed Amin.

DCI said Kinyua will be arraigned on Wednesday and charged with hate speech and ethnic contempt, contrary to Sections 13 and 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

“The suspect faces charges of hate speech and ethnic contempt contrary to sections 13 and 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act respectively and will be arraigned in court tomorrow,” DCI stated.

Further the agency emphasized that the freedom of does not extend to content that incites hatred or undermines national unity.

“Those who abuse digital platforms to undermine peace and cohesion will face the full force of the law without exception,” DCI added.

This comes after Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina claimed that Kinyua had been abducted.

In a statement, Maina claimed that Kinyua had been accosted by unknown armed men, who bundled him into a vehicle and drove off to an unknown location.

"DCP Party Blogger, Justin Kinyua has been abducted by hooded gunmen and is being driven to an unknown destination as we speak!" Maina alleged.

The Kirinyaga Woman Rep went on to claim that the abduction was part of the ongoing political persecution and intimidation of individuals allied to the DCP party. She vowed to fight against it and protect Kenyan youths.

"The era of political intimidation is here with us, but we shall not relent! We shall stand by the constitution and the young people of this great nation, whose right to free speech and political affiliation is protected by the constitution," Maina added.