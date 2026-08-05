Editor's Review A man captured in viral CCTV footage linked to the armed robbery of women attending a chama meeting at a salon in Saika, Nairobi, has been arrested.

A man captured in viral CCTV footage linked to the armed robbery of women attending a chama meeting at a salon in Saika, Nairobi, has been arrested.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 4, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect was apprehended following an intelligence-led operation.

The detectives tracked down and arrested the suspect, identified as Dennis Macharia, also known as Mahua, during an operation in Korogocho.

"Detectives from Kayole Police Station have arrested one of the thugs behind the brazen July 26, 2026 robbery that turned a peaceful chama meeting in a Salon at Saika, Nairobi into a scene of terror.

"The detectives swooped in, arresting Dennis Macharia aka Mahua, following an intelligence-led operation in the Korogocho area," the statement read.

According to investigators, the suspect and another man who is still at large allegedly raided the salon while armed with a pistol before robbing the women of cash and mobile phones.

"The suspect together with his accomplice who remains at large, stormed the salon, while armed with a pistol, and robbed a group of unsuspecting women of Ksh50,000 and mobile phones," the statement added.

File image of a motorcycle recovered from the suspect

During the operation, detectives recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used during the robbery, as well as two knives, which have been retained as exhibits to aid the investigation.

"Upon his arrest, detectives recovered a motorcycle, registration KMDE 473B, believed to have been used by the suspects during the robbery, along with two knives, now securely detained as exhibits," the statement further read.

According to the DCI, the suspect is undergoing processing ahead of his court appearance, while detectives continue pursuing leads to arrest the second suspect still at large.

Meanwhile, a lawyer based in Nairobi is in police custody after he allegedly duped his client out of Ksh49.4 million.

In a statement earlier Thursday, the DCI stated that the accused had allegedly stolen the money, which the client had given him to purchase prime land within the city.

According to the agency, detectives traced him down to upmarket Kilimani after the lawyer's client filed a complaint against him

"Investigations established that the complainant entrusted the suspect with Ksh49,400,500 on diverse dates between 16th November 2023 and 3rd January 2024 to facilitate the purchase of the land.

"However, instead of applying the funds for the intended transaction, the suspect allegedly diverted the money and unlawfully converted it to his own use," the statement read in part.

The suspect is being held in custody pending his arraignment in a court of law.