Editor's Review The new Acting CEO/Commission Secretary has been working for IEBC since 2009.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus Ethekon announced Ruth Kulundu's appointment as the Commission's acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective Wednesday, August 5,

Ethekon validated the appointment via an internal memo dated August 4, confirming that Kulundu will also serve as IEBC's Secretary to the Commission.

He explained that her appointment will ensure continuity within the Commission, following the lapse of outgoing Ag. CEO Moses Sunkuli's term in office.

The Chairperson stated that Kulundu will serve for two months, or until IEBC recruits and appoints a substantive CEO, whichever comes first.

"The Commission has appointed Ruth Kulundu to the position of Acting Chief Executive Officer/Commission Secretary, effective August 5, 2026," the memo read in part.

A file photo of IEBC Chair Erastus Ethekon.

Ethekon called on all IEBC staff to support Kulundu as she takes up on the new role, and cooperate with her as she settles into office.

“During this transition, the Commission requests all staff members to extend their full cooperation and support to Ms Kulundu to ensure our operations continue to run smoothly and efficiently," the memo continued.

Meanwhile, the IEBC Boss thanked Sunkuli for his services during the six months he was in office. The outgoing CEO was appointed following Hussein Marjan's exit from the electoral body.

Kulundu has been working for IEBC for 17 years since May, 2017. She began as a Regional Coordinator, Nairobi, in 2009, and served in the same capacity for Lower Eastern between 2013 and 2015, before she returned to Nairobi in 2016.

The new Ag. CEO is the current County Elections Manager - Siaya County, a position she has held since 2017. She holds a Master's in Strategic Management and a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from the University of Nairobi.

Her appointment came just days after IEBC announced that it was recruiting a new CEO/Commission Secretary, and invited qualified Kenyans to apply.

The Commission explained that the successful candidate will serve as its chief executive and head of its secretariat, overseeing the institution's day-to-day operations and implementation of its constitutional mandate.

Some of the requirements applicants must have include Kenyan citizenship, a degree from a recognised university and at least five years of proven management experience.

Applicants must also meet the integrity requirements set out under Chapter Six of the Constitution and demonstrate relevant expertise in areas such as electoral matters, management, finance, governance, public administration, law, or political science.