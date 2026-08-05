Editor's Review Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege has explained the reasons behind her decision to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege has explained the reasons behind her decision to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 5, she dismissed claims that she had abandoned Jubilee, the party that sponsored her to Parliament.

Chege revealed that she and her colleagues made several attempts to reach the party's top leadership, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta, but those efforts did not bear fruit.

"I did not betray the Jubilee Party. I was nominated by Jubilee, and we tried to make our party active and organize it. We tried to reach out to our party leadership and the former President, but we were unable to reach him," she said.

According to Chege, the inability to reconnect with the party leadership and establish an independent course ultimately influenced their decision to support the government in office.

"We tried to chart our own path, but we were not able to do so, so we decided to work with the government of the day," she added.

File image of Nominated MP Sabina Chege

Elsewhere, this comes a day after Pauline Njoroge explained the reason behind her decision to leave the Jubilee Party.

Speaking on Monday, August 3, she said the move was aimed at allowing her to focus entirely on political engagements under the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Njoroge explained that the decision was aimed at avoiding splitting her time and attention between the activities of the former ruling party and those of Linda Mwananchi.

"I left Jubilee because I did not want my attention divided between Jubilee activities and Linda Mwananchi activities. I needed to dedicate myself fully to Linda Mwananchi," she said.

Njoroge announced her resignation from Jubilee on Tuesday, July 21, confirming that it takes effect immediately.

"I therefore wish to announce my resignation from the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Jubilee Party, where I have served as Deputy Organizing Secretary, and as a member of the Jubilee Party, effective today," she wrote.

Njoroge noted that she joined TNA as communications manager in 2012 before the party merged with the United Republican Party (URP) to form the Jubilee Party.

The political strategist rose through the ranks to become Deputy Organizing Secretary of the party.

"Looking back, I do so with immense gratitude. For someone deeply passionate about politics and strategic communications, these fourteen years have been nothing short of transformational," she added.

Njoroge said she will dedicate herself to the Linda Mwananchi team, saying the movement offers a platform to advance the aspirations of a new generation of Kenyans through good governance, constitutionalism, accountability and servant leadership.

"It is for this reason that I have made the difficult but deeply considered decision to dedicate myself fully to this cause. In doing so, I bring to a close a remarkable fourteen-year chapter in a party that has been my political home," she further said.