Editor's Review Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has urged Justin Muturi and Peter Munya to join Deputy President Kithure Kindiki's political camp ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has urged Democratic Party (DP) leader Justin Muturi and Party of National Unity (PNU) leader Peter Munya to join Deputy President Kithure Kindiki's political camp ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 4, Ruku also appealed to Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) leader Lenny Kivuti, saying unity among leaders backing Kindiki would strengthen efforts to form the next government.

"My brothers Lenny Kivuti, Justin Muturi, and Peter Munya, it is high time you considered working together with Professor Kindiki, so that together we can form the next government," he said.

Ruku's appeal came after the three leaders declared that they will not dissolve their parties to join former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's DCP Party.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 4, Munya accused Gachagua of allegedly undermining other parties in the Mount Kenya Region while popularising his own.

He stated that their silence on the matter should not be mistaken for conformity, and warned Gachagua against arm-twisting them into folding their party into the new party.

"Our restraint should not be mistaken for acquiescence. We call upon Hon Gachagua to desist from divisive pronouncements and instead embrace structured dialogue, consultation and respectful engagement among all like-minded political parties

"Durable political partnerships are built on equality, trust, and respect for institutional autonomy. We cannot pretend to grow our parties while simultaneously locking out others in order to own specific regions," he said.

File image of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku

Munya maintained that he, Muturi and Kivuti had no differences with DCP, but they felt that there was a need for the communities that they represent to feel comfortable within any political alignment in the vote-rich region.

He called out the alleged condemnation of political leaders who joined DP, DEP or PNU, while those who joined DCP were applauded.

"It is necessary to make our communities feel comfortable, secure and free to make political choices. We must stop threatening those of diverse backgrounds and beliefs about our political standing in order to grow our democracy. It cannot be that one is okay with joining DCP, but bad when they join other parties," he added.

Munya further declared that Gachagua was not the spokesperson of the region and thus his words or opinions should not be mistaken as that of the entire voting block.

"Gachagua has not been appointed or mandated to speak on behalf of all the people or all parties in Mt. Kenya Region. Such an endorsing meeting has never happened. We don't have kings, and we have never had one in Mount Kenya Region," he further stated.

Notably, in response, Gachagua described the remarks by the three leaders as misguided.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 5, the former DP said he has never asked anyone to dissolve their party to join his DCP Party.

"I saw yesterday my brothers Justin Muturi, Peter Munya and Lenny Kivuti were complaining that DCP has become too strong and that Riggy G does not want other political parties. I think they are misguided.

"We want many political parties in Mt Kenya so that everyone can compete. I have not told anyone to dissolve their party," he stated.

At the same time, Gachagua challenged Muturi, Munya and Kivuti to make efforts to popularize their parties.

He noted that DCP Party is popular in Mt Kenya because he and his team work hard and hold numerous rallies in the region.

Gachagua further said it was embarrassing for Munya’s PNU party candidate to get 28 votes in the recent Ol Kalou by-election.

"DCP has become popular because its party leader, Rigathi Gachagua, and his team are working hard. So, I am telling my brothers, come, let's work together, and market your political parties. If you don't market your parties, you will end up making losses.

"Munya and PNU party did not even visit Ol Kalou. Your candidate only got 28 votes in that by-election. Isn't that embarrassing?" he posed.