Editor's Review Gachagua dismissed concerns that the Opposition was taking too long.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has explained that there is a lot that needs to be done before the Opposition names its candidate to face President William Ruto on the ballot in 2027.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 5, Gachagua dismissed concerns that the Opposition was taking too long, stating that the most important thing was to make the right decision, no matter how long it takes.

He revealed that he rejected calls by his fellow patrons in the Opposition to begin discussions in boardrooms, stating that each party leader had to consolidate their vote basket first before holding talks.

"Political parties are not built in hotel boardrooms. Our co-principals wanted us to camp in meetings in Nairobi, but I told them that I am against it.

"Let everyone go to their strongholds and mobilise their people, then we can meet afterwards. There is no hurry to arrive at a single presidential candidate; we have time," he stated.

A file photo of DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua

The DCP Leader argued that the decision of who will be picked as the flagbearer should be based on how much votes they have managed to consolidate.

"We need to look at the level of consolidation because that will be a factor. We will ask what each principal has consolidated and what the numbers are," he reiterated.

He recounted that when the country was in a similar position in 2002, the Opposition named the late Mwai Kibaki as its flagbearer two months and 13 days before the elections.

Gachagua stated that he had not finalised his campaigns. He further acknowledged Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's popularity, and urged him to make sure he pulls his numbers ahead of the selection of the presidential candidate and running mate.

"The issue of a coalition for now is a no! I was with Sifuna the other day and told him, 'Young man, I can see that you are trying; now consolidate'. How do you talk with someone without voters?" he posed.

Earlier, Gachagua hit back at Justin Muturi, Peter Munya and Lenny Kivuti after they declared they will not dissolve their parties to join DCP.

He described the remarks by the three leaders from Mt Kenya East as misguided, adding that he never asked anyone to dissolve their political party to dissolve the party.