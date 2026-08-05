Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned electricity interruptions that will affect parts of six counties on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced planned electricity interruptions that will affect parts of six counties on Thursday, August 6.

In a notice on Wednesday, August 5, the company said the outages will affect customers in Kisumu, Homa Bay, Nyeri, Kiambu, Kitui, and Mombasa counties.

In Kisumu County, electricity will be interrupted in the Girimori area from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The outage will affect Girimori Market, Kunyak Secondary School, Kunyak Dispensary, Ogwedhi Village and adjacent customers.

In Homa Bay County, customers in Gendia, Kosele and Liera will experience power interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas to be affected include Gendia Mission, Nyafare, Simbiri, Kaditonge, Kiwiro, Dunga, Karabok, Kawere, Kosele Divisional Headquarters, Ngoche, Namba Saye, Kideswa, Liera and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, electricity will be unavailable in Karundas and Thegu Resort areas from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The outage will affect Karundas, Thegu Resorts, Gathungo Primary School, Gathungo Dispensary, Witemere Market, Chaka Borehole, Relai Nderitu and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Kiambu County, the first scheduled outage will affect Juja and Bob Harries Road from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas listed include Mungetho, Kiaora Farm, Mtaro Farm, Azania Coffee Farm, Everflora Farm, Diana Farm, Mashule Estate, Karakuta Coffee Estate, Kwa Ndumbe Market, and Mutuma Market.

Others are Gitatuiya, Mangu Market, Igegania Market, St. Francis Mangu Girls, Kairi Market, Kagabwa, St. Anne High School, Makwa Coffee Farm, Mwea Police, Oriti Coffee Estate, and Kigio Village.

Kihenia Farm, Runyua Farmers, Gatukuyu Market, Karibaribi, Kirika Farm, Uzima Centre, Bubbles, Maryhill Girls, Eagadds Farm and adjacent customers will also be affected.

A second outage in Kiambu County will affect Tigoni and St. Paul’s University areas between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The affected locations include Karanjee, Loreto Girls, Tigoni Hospital, Tigoni Police, Limuru Golf Club, Brown Cheese, Chesire Home, Gatina, Muguga Pyrethrum, Lower Kabuku, and St. Paul’s University.

Tigoni Farm KARLO, Shira Farm, Solvein Suites, Redhill Villas, One Red Hill, Tropical Heat, St Julians, Munyaka and adjacent customers will also be affected

In Kitui County, power will be interrupted in Ciampiu from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The affected areas are Nthangani, Ciampiu, Thagicu, Gankanga and adjacent customers.

In Mombasa County, the outage will affect part of Haile Selassie Road from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Customers affected include those along part of Haile Selassie Road, Blue Room Restaurant, the Public Health Department, the whole of Msanifu Kombo Road, Hospital Street, Turkana Road, Mombasa County Library and adjacent customers.