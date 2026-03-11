Editor's Review The speculation of Kittony's exit followed his appointment as Chairman of the Kenya Airways Board.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, March 11. refuted claims that Board Chairman, Kiprono Kittony, had left the company.

In a statement to the press, NSE announced that Kitton will continue to serve as Chair until July 2026.

The firm added that the end of his term as chair did not mean that he ceased to sit on the company's board.

"Mr Kittony remains Chairman and is actively leading the Exchange in advancing the 2025-2029 Strategy. His term as Chairman is valid until July 2026, and his Board Director role continues until June 2027," the statement read in part.

NSE maintained that it follows transparent, established governance procedures for all leadership positions, in line with its Articles of Association.

The Exchange stated that any changes to its leadership would follow the guidelines stipulated by the Capital Markets Authority regulation and statutory requirements.

"We remain committed to maintaining strong corporate governance and to keeping stakeholders informed through official NSE updates," the statement continued.

NSE issued the clarification amid reports that Kittony had stepped down from his role as the Chairman of the Board.

The speculation on his alleged stepping down was ignited by his appointment as the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Kenya Airways Board.

Kittony was appointed as NSE Board Chair in 2020. He is credited with expanding the Exchange's product portfolio and supporting sustainable finance initiatives.

The Chair has also served in leadership roles at the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Creditinfo CRB Kenya, Mtech Limited, Betway Kenya, and Radio Africa Group.

Kittony also serves as the Vice Chairman of the World Chambers Federation in Paris and consults for IFHA, a private equity fund absed on Netherlands.