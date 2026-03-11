Editor's Review The Kenya Prisons Service has warned the public about fake social media accounts impersonating the Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick Mwiti Aranduh.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 11, the service said it had identified two fraudulent social media profiles pretending to belong to the prisons chief.

"The Kenya Prisons Service wishes to notify members of the public about the existence of two pseudo social media accounts falsely purporting to belong to the Commissioner General of Prisons, Patrick Mwiti Aranduh," the statement read.

The service clarified that the Commissioner General does not run any personal social media pages and warned that any accounts claiming to represent him are not legitimate.

"The public is advised that the Commissioner General does not operate personal social media accounts, and any accounts using his name or image to communicate with members of the public are fraudulent and unauthorized," the statement added.

The Kenya Prisons Service urged members of the public to remain vigilant and avoid interacting with the fake profiles, especially when asked to share personal information or send money.

"We urge members of the public to exercise caution and avoid engaging with such accounts; refrain from sharing personal information or sending money to individuals operating these fake profiles; and report the accounts immediately on the respective social media platforms," the statement concluded.

File image of Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick Mwiti Aranduh

This comes weeks after President William Ruto announced that Kenya Prison Service wardens will receive salary increments starting July 1, 2026.

Speaking on Thursday, February 26, during a passing out parade at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, the President said the salary hike is in line with the David Maraga Taskforce recommendations.

Ruto said the government has already implemented Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the salary reviews of the Prison officers.

According to the Head of State, the pay increase is aimed at strengthening the welfare and uplifting the morale of the wardens.

"Phase III of the salary review will take effect on 1st July, 2026. This is clear evidence of the government’s sustained resolve to improve the welfare and motivation of our correctional officers," he said.

During the pass-out parade, Ruto directed the State Department for Housing and Urban Development to build 28,000 institutional housing units for the Kenya Prisons Service.

He noted that the units will support the probation and aftercare service, ensuring officers live in dignified and secure homes.

"Phase one of the programme, representing about 30% of the total housing initiative, is firmly on course, targeting selected correctional facilities. More housing units will be built," he added.